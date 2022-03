Verizon's rewards program is changing drastically, customers urged to spend their Device Dollars

transitioning to make things easier

upgrades to claiming offers

a completely new experience

All Device Dollars will expire on 6/30/22 or 24 months from when originally claimed, whichever comes first. Use any Device Dollars you’ve saved up towards a new phone, tablet or smartwatch purchases before then.

Monthly Rewards will be retired on 5/1/22, in favor of more ways to get more. Until then, keep checking back to see what’s new.

Verizon has just announced that its Up rewards program will go through a complete overhaul, so customers will have to spend their Device Dollars until the end of June, otherwise, they will lose everything they earned.Verizon Up rewards customers with free gifts in the form of cards and so-called “device dollars” each month they remain subscribed to the carrier. Although the announcement went live today on Verizon Up’s official website, the carrier also sent a letter via email to many customers who benefit from the program’s rewards (via Droid-Life ).According to Verizon , its reward program will be “” over the next few months. The carrier says customers should expect “” and “.” Because the changes will affect the program’s structure, here is what to expect:On the bright side, Verizon announced that bonus rewards like Super Tickets, presale events, special anniversary offers and access to TravelPass won’t be affected by these changes and will remain a part of the upcoming Verizon Up experience.