 Verizon's rewards program is changing drastically, customers urged to spend their Device Dollars

Verizon

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

Verizon

Verizon's rewards program is changing drastically, customers urged to spend their Device Dollars

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
Verizon's rewards program is changing drastically, customers urged to spend their Device Dollars
Verizon has just announced that its Up rewards program will go through a complete overhaul, so customers will have to spend their Device Dollars until the end of June, otherwise, they will lose everything they earned.

Verizon Up rewards customers with free gifts in the form of cards and so-called “device dollars” each month they remain subscribed to the carrier. Although the announcement went live today on Verizon Up’s official website, the carrier also sent a letter via email to many customers who benefit from the program’s rewards (via Droid-Life).

According to Verizon, its reward program will be “transitioning to make things easier” over the next few months. The carrier says customers should expect “upgrades to claiming offers” and “a completely new experience.” Because the changes will affect the program’s structure, here is what to expect:

  • All Device Dollars will expire on 6/30/22 or 24 months from when originally claimed, whichever comes first. Use any Device Dollars you’ve saved up towards a new phone, tablet or smartwatch purchases before then.
  • Monthly Rewards will be retired on 5/1/22, in favor of more ways to get more. Until then, keep checking back to see what’s new.

On the bright side, Verizon announced that bonus rewards like Super Tickets, presale events, special anniversary offers and access to TravelPass won’t be affected by these changes and will remain a part of the upcoming Verizon Up experience.

