Verizon outs 5G-beaming THOR F650 truck for first responders

Verizon outs 5G-beaming THOR F650 truck for first responders0
That's right, Verizon Frontline, its advanced network and technology initiative dedicated specifically to first responders that has been around for more than 30 years, now has a modern tool to fight with when disaster strikes.
The truck is jam-packed with 5G connectivity and drone technology, and is able to provide "public safety agencies or the Department of Defense with high-quality communications and applications under nearly any conditions." In other words, in wildfires and deep freezes, or on the battlefield, Verizon's THOR truck can beam private 5G signal towards hard-to-reach places, where the communication networks have been damaged.
Offering full radio interoperability and built on a uniquely modified Ford F650 chassis, with a six-seat cab and three-seat rear command center, THOR can provide its own mobile network and also features capabilities ranging from commercial satellite options to the ability to be operated remotely from a tablet. Able to integrate with commercial drone applications, THOR also has an onboard tethered drone to assist with disaster response and risk assessment missions.