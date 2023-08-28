Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Verizon becomes the official 5G network of the Tennessee Titans

Verizon Wireless service 5G
@cosminvasile
Verizon becomes the official 5G network of the Tennessee Titans
Verizon and Tennessee Titans, the professional American football team based in Nashville, have just announced a partnership to improve the connectivity experience for fans at Nissan Stadium.

Fan experience is at the heart of everything we do at Nissan Stadium, and excellent cellular service is a huge part of that. We are proud to partner alongside Verizon to ensure guests can enjoy every game and event with the assurance of a solid network,” said Adam Nuse, Titans Chief Revenue Officer.

The Big Red will provide connectivity specifically designed to enhance the fan experience, allowing them to communicate inside the stadium and share all the action on the field.

On top of that, Verizon will launch Accelerated Access, which makes use of opt-in facial authentication tech to verify identities for access control and accelerated ticketing. The carrier confirmed that it has already added dozens of 5G Ultra Wideband cell sites at Nissan Stadium in order to provide enhanced wireless performance to customers in the stands starting at regular season games and events this year.



Partnering with the Tennessee Titans in Music City is music to our ears. With Verizon’s fast and reliable 5G network solutions, we’ll continue to bolster the experience for fans in the stadium and throughout the Nashville area, as well as provide dependable on-field coach to coach communications for teams on game day,” said Leigh Anne Lanier, Atlantic South Market President for Verizon.

In related news, Verizon announced that starting this season, it will roll out a Manager Private Wireless Solution at Nissan Stadium and across all other 29 US NFL stadiums, which offers full support for coach-to-coach communications.

Popular stories

Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Amazon's sweet deal on the premium Garmin Fenix 6X Pro is still live
Amazon's sweet deal on the premium Garmin Fenix 6X Pro is still live
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are discounted outright for the first time
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are discounted outright for the first time
Motorola is selling the excellent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger at a new record low price
Motorola is selling the excellent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger at a new record low price
Amazon is slashing an incredible 40 percent off Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22+ powerhouse
Amazon is slashing an incredible 40 percent off Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22+ powerhouse
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless