Verizon becomes the official 5G network of the Tennessee Titans
Verizon and Tennessee Titans, the professional American football team based in Nashville, have just announced a partnership to improve the connectivity experience for fans at Nissan Stadium.
“Fan experience is at the heart of everything we do at Nissan Stadium, and excellent cellular service is a huge part of that. We are proud to partner alongside Verizon to ensure guests can enjoy every game and event with the assurance of a solid network,” said Adam Nuse, Titans Chief Revenue Officer.
On top of that, Verizon will launch Accelerated Access, which makes use of opt-in facial authentication tech to verify identities for access control and accelerated ticketing. The carrier confirmed that it has already added dozens of 5G Ultra Wideband cell sites at Nissan Stadium in order to provide enhanced wireless performance to customers in the stands starting at regular season games and events this year.
“Partnering with the Tennessee Titans in Music City is music to our ears. With Verizon’s fast and reliable 5G network solutions, we’ll continue to bolster the experience for fans in the stadium and throughout the Nashville area, as well as provide dependable on-field coach to coach communications for teams on game day,” said Leigh Anne Lanier, Atlantic South Market President for Verizon.
In related news, Verizon announced that starting this season, it will roll out a Manager Private Wireless Solution at Nissan Stadium and across all other 29 US NFL stadiums, which offers full support for coach-to-coach communications.
“Fan experience is at the heart of everything we do at Nissan Stadium, and excellent cellular service is a huge part of that. We are proud to partner alongside Verizon to ensure guests can enjoy every game and event with the assurance of a solid network,” said Adam Nuse, Titans Chief Revenue Officer.
The Big Red will provide connectivity specifically designed to enhance the fan experience, allowing them to communicate inside the stadium and share all the action on the field.
On top of that, Verizon will launch Accelerated Access, which makes use of opt-in facial authentication tech to verify identities for access control and accelerated ticketing. The carrier confirmed that it has already added dozens of 5G Ultra Wideband cell sites at Nissan Stadium in order to provide enhanced wireless performance to customers in the stands starting at regular season games and events this year.
“Partnering with the Tennessee Titans in Music City is music to our ears. With Verizon’s fast and reliable 5G network solutions, we’ll continue to bolster the experience for fans in the stadium and throughout the Nashville area, as well as provide dependable on-field coach to coach communications for teams on game day,” said Leigh Anne Lanier, Atlantic South Market President for Verizon.
In related news, Verizon announced that starting this season, it will roll out a Manager Private Wireless Solution at Nissan Stadium and across all other 29 US NFL stadiums, which offers full support for coach-to-coach communications.
Things that are NOT allowed: