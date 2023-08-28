Verizon becomes the official 5G network of the Tennessee Titans

Fan experience is at the heart of everything we do at Nissan Stadium, and excellent cellular service is a huge part of that. We are proud to partner alongside Verizon to ensure guests can enjoy every game and event with the assurance of a solid network

Partnering with the Tennessee Titans in Music City is music to our ears. With Verizon’s fast and reliable 5G network solutions, we’ll continue to bolster the experience for fans in the stadium and throughout the Nashville area, as well as provide dependable on-field coach to coach communications for teams on game day

,” said Leigh Anne Lanier, Atlantic South Market President for Verizon.In related news, Verizon announced that starting this season, it will roll out a Manager Private Wireless Solution at Nissan Stadium and across all other 29 US NFL stadiums, which offers full support for coach-to-coach communications.