The affordable TCL TAB Disney Edition 2 tablet is coming to Verizon
Verizon and TCL have just announced they have teamed up for the release of the affordable TAB Disney Edition 2 tablet. The 4G LTE Android slate has been specifically designed for kids and comes with a protective bumper case with a foldout kickstand to make it easier to use.
TCL’s tablet is coming to Verizon stores and online on August 17 and customers will be able to pick it up for just $199, a fair price considering its specs sheet. Unlike some of the similarly priced Android tablets, the TAB Disney Edition 2 features 4G LTE connectivity allowing users to stay connected on-the-go.
Specs-wise, the TAB Disney Edition 2 is pretty standard for a $200 tablet. The slate sports an 8-inch HD edge-to-edge display, a screen-to-body ratio of 81%, and high strength glass that’s supposedly resistant to scratches and dings.
The TAB Disney Edition 2 has an 8-megapixel main camera on the back, as well as a secondary 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. Other key highlights of the tablet include amplified dual speakers, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C connector, and 3.5mm audio jack.
Of course, TCL’s tablet runs on Android 13, but there’s no word on whether or not it will receive any Android OS upgrades in the future. Still, for a $200 product, the TAB Disney Edition 2 seems pretty decent, especially if you’re looking for tablet for your kid.
TCL’s tablet is coming to Verizon stores and online on August 17 and customers will be able to pick it up for just $199, a fair price considering its specs sheet. Unlike some of the similarly priced Android tablets, the TAB Disney Edition 2 features 4G LTE connectivity allowing users to stay connected on-the-go.
What makes the tablet rather unique is the fact that it comes pre-loaded with 9 unique games and puzzles for Disney fans, including favorites from the Star Wars, Cars, and Finding Dory universes.
Specs-wise, the TAB Disney Edition 2 is pretty standard for a $200 tablet. The slate sports an 8-inch HD edge-to-edge display, a screen-to-body ratio of 81%, and high strength glass that’s supposedly resistant to scratches and dings.
On the inside, the tablet packs a 2GHz octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, and internal storage of up to 64GB (expandable up to 512GB via microSD). The slate is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery complemented by TCL’s Smart Manager and Battery Saver modes to optimize all day usage.
The TAB Disney Edition 2 has an 8-megapixel main camera on the back, as well as a secondary 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. Other key highlights of the tablet include amplified dual speakers, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C connector, and 3.5mm audio jack.
Of course, TCL’s tablet runs on Android 13, but there’s no word on whether or not it will receive any Android OS upgrades in the future. Still, for a $200 product, the TAB Disney Edition 2 seems pretty decent, especially if you’re looking for tablet for your kid.
Things that are NOT allowed: