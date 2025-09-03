Samsung and Pixel users on Verizon will soon have one fewer reason to envy T-Mobile customers









Skylo's tech utilizes global protocols, AI, hardware integration, and its satellite network to enable voice calling over a Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN).



Skylo already offers direct-to-device satellite connectivity to over 8 million devices, but only texting is currently supported. The company's newly developed Skylo Voice Gateway will allow it to provide high-quality call service. The new Voice Gateway system will make it easier for telecom partners to understand satellite signals and make satellite calls work like regular voice calls.



Skylo rolled out satellite SOS messaging in 2023, and earlier this year, it started supporting SMS texting as well. The company is expanding its partnerships with chipset suppliers, including Samsung's chipset wing. This will allow handsets with Exynos chips to make satellite calls.



Verizon is one of the company's key carrier partners, though it didn't say anything about bringing voice connectivity to its customers in the press release. That said, Verizon and Skylo also teamed up to



Similarly, Skylo also worked with Google to enable two-way satellite emergency messaging on the Pixel Watch 4. That said, Google partnered with T-Mobile to enable voice calls through WhatsApp on the Pixel 10





