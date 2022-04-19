Verizon is raising the minimum salary of store and service employees, adds sign-on and weekend bonuses

premium pay differentials





The move comes after retail giants like Walmart or Walgreens also increased the minimum wage of their employees in order to compensate for the rampant inflation as well as keep their people happy amidst the recent "Great Resignation" phenomenon that saw a record number of Americans quit their jobs in search of something better.





While the carrier " is consistently ranked as one of the best places to work, was named to the Forbes World's Best Employers and Forbes Best Employer for Women in 2021, ranked #18 on 2022 LinkedIn's Top U.S. Companies, and scored 100% on the 2022 Disability Equality Index ," reports Verizon, its seemingly drastic minimum wage increase comes with some caveats.



