Verizon debuts new "Test Force" campaign to show how dedicated its engineers are

Verizon launched a new campaign today called "Test Force" which uses a series of short videos starring real Verizon , said, "Our team – our Test Force – is maniacal in their desire to provide our very best possible experience for customers." launched a new campaign today called "Test Force" which uses a series of short videos starring real Verizon engineers working to help customers stay connected in unusual locations such as the beach or the back of an automobile. Lynn Cox, Senior Vice President and Chief Network Officer for, said, "Our team – our Test Force – is maniacal in their desire to provide our very best possible experience for customers."





The executive adds, "This new campaign, featuring our real-life engineers, personifies their daily drive to make our industry gold standard network even better and to provide an amazing experience for our customers when, where, and how they want to use our network."





Verizon 's Test Force, made up of a team of specialized engineers, tests Verizon 's network for voice calls, downloading, texting, streaming, sharing, uploading, and more. "This team, dedicated to providing a reliable, high-quality experience for customers designs the network, builds the network, tests the network, optimizes the network, and does it all again, every single day."



The nation's largest carrier says that its engineers are obsessed with keeping their customers connected in big moments and small. They live in the same places where Verizon customers live and work in the same places. They also shop in the same stores, attend the same football games, and share the same experiences that Verizon customers share. The company says that its engineers work "relentlessly" to improve the Verizon network each and every day.





