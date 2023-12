Verizon announces network improvements in over 50 locations across the US

Verizon

Arizona : Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, Tempe, Queen Creek

: Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, Tempe, Queen Creek Indiana : Francesville, Lee, Madison, Odon, Richmond, Warsaw

: Francesville, Lee, Madison, Odon, Richmond, Warsaw Kentucky : Barbourville, Falmouth, Mt. Eden, Salem

: Barbourville, Falmouth, Mt. Eden, Salem Michigan : Gaylord

: Gaylord Minnesota : Chanhassen, Esko, Red Wing, Silver Corners

: Chanhassen, Esko, Red Wing, Silver Corners Ohio : Chagrin Falls, Columbia Station, Cuyahoga Falls, Dalton, Delaware, Grafton, Hubbard, Litchfield, Ravenna, Rootstown, Sunbury, Youngstown

: Chagrin Falls, Columbia Station, Cuyahoga Falls, Dalton, Delaware, Grafton, Hubbard, Litchfield, Ravenna, Rootstown, Sunbury, Youngstown Pennsylvania : Irwin, New Alexandria, North East, Punxsutawney, Salisbury

: Irwin, New Alexandria, North East, Punxsutawney, Salisbury Texas : Austin, Round Rock, Frisco, Aubrey, Prosper, Addison, McKinney

: Austin, Round Rock, Frisco, Aubrey, Prosper, Addison, McKinney Virginia : Newington

: Newington Wisconsin : Bloomer, Butternut, Menasha, Oak Creek

has been slowly and quietly improving network services throughout the year in many locations across the country. However, the month of December seems to mark the carrier’s biggest push when it comes to network upgrades, both 4G and 5G Starting from mid-December,announced major network improvement in various cities and towns (via Droid-life ). Most of the announcements involve expansion of 4G service, but 5G is mentioned too sporadically. Below is the full list of locations whereconfirmed network upgrades:Keep in mind that in some cases the improvements don’t cover an entire city or town, just parts of it. Thankfully, Verizon is pretty thorough with these announcements and mention where exactly you can expect to have 4G and 5G coverage if the service is not available across an entire city or town.Make sure to check out the carrier’s announcements if you live in any of the locations mentioned above.