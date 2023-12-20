Verizon announces network improvements in over 50 locations across the US
Verizon has been slowly and quietly improving network services throughout the year in many locations across the country. However, the month of December seems to mark the carrier’s biggest push when it comes to network upgrades, both 4G and 5G.
Starting from mid-December, Verizon announced major network improvement in various cities and towns (via Droid-life). Most of the announcements involve expansion of 4G service, but 5G is mentioned too sporadically. Below is the full list of locations where Verizon confirmed network upgrades:
Keep in mind that in some cases the improvements don’t cover an entire city or town, just parts of it. Thankfully, Verizon is pretty thorough with these announcements and mention where exactly you can expect to have 4G and 5G coverage if the service is not available across an entire city or town.
Make sure to check out the carrier’s announcements if you live in any of the locations mentioned above.
- Arizona: Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, Tempe, Queen Creek
- Indiana: Francesville, Lee, Madison, Odon, Richmond, Warsaw
- Kentucky: Barbourville, Falmouth, Mt. Eden, Salem
- Michigan: Gaylord
- Minnesota: Chanhassen, Esko, Red Wing, Silver Corners
- Ohio: Chagrin Falls, Columbia Station, Cuyahoga Falls, Dalton, Delaware, Grafton, Hubbard, Litchfield, Ravenna, Rootstown, Sunbury, Youngstown
- Pennsylvania: Irwin, New Alexandria, North East, Punxsutawney, Salisbury
- Texas: Austin, Round Rock, Frisco, Aubrey, Prosper, Addison, McKinney
- Virginia: Newington
- Wisconsin: Bloomer, Butternut, Menasha, Oak Creek
