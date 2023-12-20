Google Pixel 8 - just $549 at Best Buy!

Verizon announces network improvements in over 50 locations across the US

Verizon Wireless service
@cosminvasile
Verizon announces network improvements in over 50 locations
Verizon has been slowly and quietly improving network services throughout the year in many locations across the country. However, the month of December seems to mark the carrier’s biggest push when it comes to network upgrades, both 4G and 5G.

Starting from mid-December, Verizon announced major network improvement in various cities and towns (via Droid-life). Most of the announcements involve expansion of 4G service, but 5G is mentioned too sporadically. Below is the full list of locations where Verizon confirmed network upgrades:

  • Arizona: Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, Tempe, Queen Creek
  • Indiana: Francesville, Lee, Madison, Odon, Richmond, Warsaw
  • Kentucky: Barbourville, Falmouth, Mt. Eden, Salem
  • Michigan: Gaylord
  • Minnesota: Chanhassen, Esko, Red Wing, Silver Corners
  • Ohio: Chagrin Falls, Columbia Station, Cuyahoga Falls, Dalton, Delaware, Grafton, Hubbard, Litchfield, Ravenna, Rootstown, Sunbury, Youngstown
  • Pennsylvania: Irwin, New Alexandria, North East, Punxsutawney, Salisbury
  • Texas: Austin, Round Rock, Frisco, Aubrey, Prosper, Addison, McKinney
  • Virginia: Newington
  • Wisconsin: Bloomer, Butternut, Menasha, Oak Creek

Keep in mind that in some cases the improvements don’t cover an entire city or town, just parts of it. Thankfully, Verizon is pretty thorough with these announcements and mention where exactly you can expect to have 4G and 5G coverage if the service is not available across an entire city or town.

Make sure to check out the carrier’s announcements if you live in any of the locations mentioned above.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone 12, rated for up to 30 minutes underwater, survived for three months in a California river
iPhone 12, rated for up to 30 minutes underwater, survived for three months in a California river
Galaxy S24 set to shine with new AI-enhanced video processing in One UI 6.1
Galaxy S24 set to shine with new AI-enhanced video processing in One UI 6.1
This amazing iPad Air (2022) deal will be gone in a 'flash', so pull the trigger right now!
This amazing iPad Air (2022) deal will be gone in a 'flash', so pull the trigger right now!
Android users could receive part of a $700 million settlement over Google Play Store policies (UPDATE)
Android users could receive part of a $700 million settlement over Google Play Store policies (UPDATE)
To keep Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in stores, Apple has several options
To keep Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in stores, Apple has several options
Changes forecast for iPad Pro in '22 are coming next year: MagSafe support, 3nm chips, OLED panel
Changes forecast for iPad Pro in '22 are coming next year: MagSafe support, 3nm chips, OLED panel
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless