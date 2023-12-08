Verizon offers free console to customers signing up for Fios or 5G plans
Verizon really wants customers to sign up for its Fios or 5G Home Plus plans. The Big Red is now running a very appealing promotion that offers a free Xbox Series S console and a $100 Verizon Gift Card.
The promotion will run through December 13 and is only available online. Customers are required to sign up for an eligible Verizon Home Internet service and redeem the offer within 60 days or by no later than March 13, 2024, whichever is first.
The same deal is available for customers who sign up for Verizon’s 5G Home Plus. Also, customers who go for the carrier’s 5G Home plan instead will receive a $50 Verizon Gift Card for free.
Customers who decide to sign up for Verizon’s Fios 500Mbps plan will only get a $50 Verizon Gift Card, plus a $100 Amazon Gift Card. Finally, customers who opt for the carrier’s cheap Fios 300Mbps plan will receive a $50 Verizon Gift Card, plus a $50 Amazon Gift Card for free.
On the other hand, the $100 Verizon Gift Card offer is only valid through December 21 and requires customers to sign up and maintain an eligible Fios service plan for 65 days. The gift card will be emailed within two days of registration.
That being said, to get the Xbox Series S for free and the $100 Verizon Gift Card, you’ll have to sign up for the carrier’s Fios 1Gig plan, which is available for as low as $64.99 per month and offers up to 940Mbps download speed.
