Verizon employee reveals what's really dragging down customer service
We have all experienced frustrating customer service at some point, whether it is with Verizon, T-Mobile or AT&T. But just because it happens doesn't mean it is okay. A Verizon employee recently spoke out online, sharing some insight into why this might be happening.
After earlier reports that Verizon workers were fed up with the inefficiency of their own customer service, this employee pointed the finger at outsourcing. According to them, the root of the problem lies in the fact that customer service is being handled by third-party companies rather than by in-house staff.
Reportedly, when it comes to training, Verizon's in-house reps go through a thorough 12-week, instructor-led program. On the other hand, agents who are part of the outsourced teams only go through about 2 weeks of mostly self-led online training. Moreover, it is said that internally, tech support staff often stay with the company for about 8 years on average, whereas outsourced agents tend to last only 3-6 months.
All this could explain why phone reps sometimes struggle to provide helpful solutions. However, it is important to note that it is not always like this. Plenty of customers do have positive experiences, though the complexity of the issue you are calling about seems to play a big role. If your problem is complicated, you might find yourself with an unsatisfactory answer, unfortunately.
So, even store employees usually end up relying on these customer service centers as well. Thus, Verizon employees are also voicing concerns over the quality of outsourced service, mentioning problems like incorrect info, language barriers and a lack of real problem-solving skills.
And it is not just Verizon, you know. T-Mobile reps have echoed similar complaints. One even ranted that the company's executives are so focused on profits that customer satisfaction, including service quality, takes a backseat.
We've reached out to Verizon for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.
I know a lot of customers are frustrated with the service you have received in the past few years. Please understand they have gotten rid of a lot of "internal" agents, aka those who were hired directly by Verizon and are in the US. It is now 85-90% "partner success organizations" or PSO, as we call them. These other centers are so cost effective not only because they pay pennies.
– UniversityIcy4792, Reddit, March 2025
Apparently, the customer service centers aren't actually owned by Verizon, which means the outsourcing companies hire most of the staff and pay their salaries, not Verizon itself. There are a few Verizon employees overseeing supervisors and trainers at these centers, but since they don't have direct control, they can only offer suggestions – not much more.
Is there a way to get to a rep that knows what they are doing? Any time I have called in the last couple years, they suggest changes that are not at all what I want to do.
– 790H, Reddit, March 2025
And even if you try to avoid customer service over the phone, you might not escape it. Verizon is reportedly shifting the way it handles certain inquiries. For example, complex problems or issues requiring detailed account info are funneled through centralized, often outsourced centers.
