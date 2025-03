Verizon employee reveals what's really dragging down customer service

Verizon

– UniversityIcy4792, Reddit, March 2025



Receive the latest Verizon news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Recommended Stories

– 790H, Reddit, March 2025





Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

We've reached out to Verizon for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.

Apparently, the customer service centers aren't actually owned by, which means the outsourcing companies hire most of the staff and pay their salaries, notitself. There are a fewemployees overseeing supervisors and trainers at these centers, but since they don't have direct control, they can only offer suggestions – not much more.Reportedly, when it comes to training,'s in-house reps go through a thorough 12-week, instructor-led program. On the other hand, agents who are part of the outsourced teams only go through about 2 weeks of mostly self-led online training. Moreover, it is said that internally, tech support staff often stay with the company for about 8 years on average, whereas outsourced agents tend to last only 3-6 months.All this could explain why phone reps sometimes struggle to provide helpful solutions. However, it is important to note that it is not always like this. Plenty of customers do have positive experiences, though the complexity of the issue you are calling about seems to play a big role. If your problem is complicated, you might find yourself with an unsatisfactory answer, unfortunately.And even if you try to avoid customer service over the phone, you might not escape it.is reportedly shifting the way it handles certain inquiries. For example, complex problems or issues requiring detailed account info are funneled through centralized, often outsourced centers.So, even store employees usually end up relying on these customer service centers as well. Thus,employees are also voicing concerns over the quality of outsourced service, mentioning problems like incorrect info, language barriers and a lack of real problem-solving skills.And it is not just, you know. T-Mobile reps have echoed similar complaints . One even ranted that the company's executives are so focused on profits that customer satisfaction, including service quality, takes a backseat.