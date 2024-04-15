Current and former Verizon customers have hours left to claim their share of a $100M settlement







Those who do end up with a share of the settlement are expected to receive as much as $100 each. But to have a shot at the money, you need to file a claim and the deadline for doing so ends on Monday, April 15th at 11:59 pm PDT (which is 2:59 am EDT on Tuesday, April 16th). That's tonight! The best shot you have to get your claim in before the deadline is to submit it online. File the claim by tapping on this link . The website will shut down at Midnight PT/3 am ET.









The amount that each eligible current or former Verizon customer receives will be based on a formula that starts with a base amount of $15 with an additional $1 tacked on for each month that the person was paying the administrative charge. Again, that payment is capped at $100. To get the maximum amount of $100, you must have been a Verizon customer for at least seven years and one month.







The web site for the lawsuit, known as Esposito et al. v. Cellco Partnership d/b/a Verizon Wireless, reiterates that to qualify for a slice of the settlement pie, you must be a "current or former individual consumer account holder in the United States… who received postpaid wireless or data services from Verizon and who were charged and paid an Administrative Charge and/or an Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge between January 1, 2016, and November 8, 2023."



