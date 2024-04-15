Up Next:
Current and former Verizon customers have hours left to claim their share of a $100M settlement
Back in January, we told you that current and former Verizon customers who had a postpaid account between Jan. 1, 2016, and Nov. 8, 2023, and used the carrier's wireless or data services, are eligible to file a claim to receive a share of a $100 million settlement. The nation's largest wireless firm was accused in a lawsuit of charging its postpaid wireless account holders "a monthly Administrative Charge and/or Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge (collectively, 'Administrative Charge') that was unfair and not adequately disclosed."
Those who do end up with a share of the settlement are expected to receive as much as $100 each. But to have a shot at the money, you need to file a claim and the deadline for doing so ends on Monday, April 15th at 11:59 pm PDT (which is 2:59 am EDT on Tuesday, April 16th). That's tonight! The best shot you have to get your claim in before the deadline is to submit it online. File the claim by tapping on this link. The website will shut down at Midnight PT/3 am ET.
It's not too late to claim your share of Verizon's $100 million settlement fund
The amount that each eligible current or former Verizon customer receives will be based on a formula that starts with a base amount of $15 with an additional $1 tacked on for each month that the person was paying the administrative charge. Again, that payment is capped at $100. To get the maximum amount of $100, you must have been a Verizon customer for at least seven years and one month.
The web site for the lawsuit, known as Esposito et al. v. Cellco Partnership d/b/a Verizon Wireless, reiterates that to qualify for a slice of the settlement pie, you must be a "current or former individual consumer account holder in the United States… who received postpaid wireless or data services from Verizon and who were charged and paid an Administrative Charge and/or an Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge between January 1, 2016, and November 8, 2023."
The lawsuit said that Verizon "falsely advertis[ed] its wireless services at lower monthly rates than it actually charges customers by not disclosing, and not including in the advertised price" the administrative charge that it "imposes each month on every line purchased by its post-paid wireless service customers." In agreeing to the settlement, Verizon did not admit that it had committed any wrongdoing.
