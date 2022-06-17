 Verizon and AT&T near 5G deployment deadline near airports and planes are not ready, FAA warns - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Verizon and AT&T near 5G deployment deadline near airports and planes are not ready, FAA warns

AT&T Verizon 5G
Verizon and AT&T near C-band 5G deployment deadline, FAA warns airlines
The Federal Aviation Administration has sent a warning letter to airlines that the deadline for Verizon or AT&T's full-scale 5G buildout on the C-Band frequencies around airports is fast approaching and they need to speed up their respective adjustment measures.

On these newfangled frequencies that Verizon and AT&T bought boatloads of to continue their 5G network expansion, the outdoor antennas at or near airports may interfere with the altimeters used to establish a plane's position relative to the ground. 

While there is much controversy surrounding the science and nature of the interference, the FAA imposed 5G buildout restrictions near airports out of an abundance of caution in coordination with the wireless carriers. The tentative deadline for lifting those agreed-on restriction fall on July 5, and Reuters has obtained the memo that the FAA chief sent to airlines on the matter.

"There are no guarantees that all large markets will retain the current (safeguards)," he wrote, advising that the two most vulnerable categories of "less capable aircraft" should quickly install altimeter retrofits that would be able to withstand the C-Band deployment interference.

The third group of aircraft which is currently the largest, will have to retrofit their altimeters next year, since "as the situation stands, Verizon and AT&T plan to pursue a full rollout of their networks by the end of 2023."

Needless to say, the airlines balk at spending extra for altimeter retrofits that may become obsolete with continuous network deployments, while Verizon and AT&T are working with the FAA and FCC to adjust their antenna locations, signal strength and direction away from the potential points of interference.

It is a process that is surely to remain controversial as the FAA's Nolen Nolen advised that "without additional action by the FCC to cap transmissions at currently attainable power levels, the prospect of additional disruption remains and we are not in any position to offer assurances."
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone supplier Pegatron focuses on expanding production out of China to Vietnam, India, and other countries
iPhone supplier Pegatron focuses on expanding production out of China to Vietnam, India, and other countries
Sennheiser teases its upcoming premium headphones, claiming impressive 60 hours of battery life
Sennheiser teases its upcoming premium headphones, claiming impressive 60 hours of battery life
Apple could introduce USB-C and other significant upgrades to its next entry-level iPad
Apple could introduce USB-C and other significant upgrades to its next entry-level iPad
YouTube adds new feature dubbed 'Corrections' to help creators fix mistakes
YouTube adds new feature dubbed 'Corrections' to help creators fix mistakes
What was your first time (connecting to a 5G signal) like?
What was your first time (connecting to a 5G signal) like?
The OnePlus 10/10T specs and new images leak: top display and processor, no Hasselblad camera
The OnePlus 10/10T specs and new images leak: top display and processor, no Hasselblad camera

Popular stories

Google Maps adds another nifty feature for Android and iOS users
Google Maps adds another nifty feature for Android and iOS users
Many new malicious Android apps crop up, delete them now before they steal your data and cash
Many new malicious Android apps crop up, delete them now before they steal your data and cash
Another price increase is coming to Verizon, and this one is just as bad as AT&T's
Another price increase is coming to Verizon, and this one is just as bad as AT&T's
New Pixel 6a unboxing video offers side by side comparison with Pixel 6 Pro
New Pixel 6a unboxing video offers side by side comparison with Pixel 6 Pro
Big Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 upgrade over Watch 4 confirmed by the FCC (update: not so fast)
Big Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 upgrade over Watch 4 confirmed by the FCC (update: not so fast)
T-Mobile has another 'Un-carrier move' locked and loaded (yes, already)
T-Mobile has another 'Un-carrier move' locked and loaded (yes, already)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless