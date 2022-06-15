 Check out the top phones added and dropped by U.S. carriers last month - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Check out the top phones added and dropped by U.S. carriers last month

Verizon Motorola Apple
@wolfcallsputs
Check out the top phones added and dropped by U.S. carriers last month
The latest monthly carrier report from Wave7 Research covering May shows a game of musical chairs was played during the month. Take the nation's largest wireless provider, Verizon. Once known as Big Red, in May Verizon dropped the OG Motorola RAZR and the Motorola GS20. The former took the iconic flip design of the original feature phone that sold a whopping 130 million units in four years and turned it into a foldable smartphone.

While smartphone enthusiasts had been calling for the manufacturer to develop such a version of the RAZR for a long time, Motorola had to wait for the technology to become available for it to manufacture a smartphone version of the flipper. With the third generation of the RAZR rumored to feature a new chin and a more powerful chipset (the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1). It also will supposedly remove the large bezels of the predecessor and feature a longer-lasting battery.

Verizon added the Moto G Stylus 5G to its lineup


In May, Verizon did add the Moto G Stylus 5G to its lineup. Sure, adding a stylus and 5G capability to a mid-range handset does get a carrier's customer base riled up with excitement, affordable pricing also helps. The Moto G Stylus 5G is priced at $11.11 a month over 36 months while the retail price weighs in at $399.99. For that price, you're getting a 6.8-inch LCD display that refreshes 120 times a second (120Hz) and sports an FHD+ resolution.
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

Display

6.8 inches
2460 x 1080 pixels
120Hz Refresh rate

Camera

50 MP (Triple camera)
16 MP front

Hardware

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
4GB RAM

Storage

128GB, microSDXC

Battery

5000 mAh

OS

Android 12

View full specs
Deal $400 at Verizon Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $450 at BestBuy
Deal $450 at Motorola
The Stylus allows users to write notes, sketch diagrams, mark up files, and more. The battery runs for up to two days without needing a charge, and the rear camera system features a 50MP camera sensor with optical imaging stability (OIS).

AT&T dropped some devices in May including the last new LG phone released by a major U.S. carrier, the LG Velvet. In April of 2021, the company announced that it was exiting the mobile phone industry after several years of thinking outside the box with handsets like the LG Wing. The device features a 6.8-inch rotating screen that swivels to reveal a smaller 3.9-inch secondary display. It's cool enough to garner looks from those wondering what the hell you have in your hand, but unwieldy enough to let pass as many consumers ultimately did.

ХSome Samsung Galaxy A mid-range models


AT&T also dropped the iPhone in May. Okay, don't go crazy. The 2020 iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max units are the iOS devices that AT&T erased from its offerings. With the difference between the 2020 and 2021 iPhone models at roughly $100, it is well worth it to spend the extra dough to get the longer battery life available on the current models.

Lastly, AT&T also waved buh-bye to one of the mid-range Galaxy A series from Samsung; in this case, the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G was removed from the wireless firm's list of available smartphones..

T-Mobile had a busy May as it dropped the Moto G Stylus 5G, the Moto 5G, and the TCL Stylus 5G. Also sent packing at T-Mobile were the Galaxy A12, Galaxy A32 5G, and the Galaxy A52 5G. Now gone from the nation's second-largest carrier is the OnePlus 8T and the Pixel 4a. T-Mobile also cut the price of the Galaxy A71 5G by 20% ($100 to $400). And while T-Mobile didn't outright drop the 512GB iPhone 12 Pro Max like Verizon and AT&T have, it did reduce the pricing on that model by 20% (or $200) to $799.99.

The percentage of postpaid customers at major U.S. carriers upgrading to a new phone declined in the first quarter of 2022 as Verizon saw such upgrades reduced from 5.7% to 4.5%. At AT&T, 4% of postpaid customers upgraded their phones during Q1 2022, down from the 5.3% of postpaid customers who upgraded their handset during Q4 of 2021. And at T-Mobile, 4.8% of postpaid customers upgraded in Q1 of 2022 which was a decline from the 5.8% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Dish launches 5G service in 120+ US cities, avoids millions in fines
Dish launches 5G service in 120+ US cities, avoids millions in fines
Apple to debut new service to stream all MLS games in the US
Apple to debut new service to stream all MLS games in the US
One of Samsung's best mid-range tablets is getting Android 12 as its second and final OS update
One of Samsung's best mid-range tablets is getting Android 12 as its second and final OS update
T-Mobile's standalone 5G network takes yet another huge step forward with new speed record
T-Mobile's standalone 5G network takes yet another huge step forward with new speed record
WhatsApp users will soon be able to transfer their data from Android to iOS with ease
WhatsApp users will soon be able to transfer their data from Android to iOS with ease
For a limited time, with up to 80% off, replace the cracked screen of an eligible Samsung phone
For a limited time, with up to 80% off, replace the cracked screen of an eligible Samsung phone

Popular stories

Get your big-battery T-Mobile 5G Hotspot for free starting next week
Get your big-battery T-Mobile 5G Hotspot for free starting next week
Another price increase is coming to Verizon, and this one is just as bad as AT&T's
Another price increase is coming to Verizon, and this one is just as bad as AT&T's
New Pixel 6a unboxing video offers side by side comparison with Pixel 6 Pro
New Pixel 6a unboxing video offers side by side comparison with Pixel 6 Pro
Here are Samsung's current Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 launch plans and colors
Here are Samsung's current Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 launch plans and colors
Samsung sued for using an algorithm that predicts remaining battery life on an Android phone
Samsung sued for using an algorithm that predicts remaining battery life on an Android phone
Android on Apple phone? Samsung mocked for using iPhone to promote app
Android on Apple phone? Samsung mocked for using iPhone to promote app
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless