Verizon 5G Home Internet service arrives in two new cities

Verizon 5G Home Internet service arrives in two new cities0
Starting today, customers in both cities can sign up for 5G Home Internet or 5G Business Internet. The former promises to offer download speeds up to 1Gbps, with typical download speeds of 300Mbps, for just $50 a month for Verizon customers with a qualifying mobile plan, and $70 a month for customers without a qualifying mobile plan.
Currently, Verizon’s 5G Home and 5G Business Internet services are available in parts of 62 cities and 59 cities, respectively. However, the carrier is just getting started, so we expect to see more announcement regarding its 5G services in the coming weeks.