Verizon Wireless service 5G

Verizon 5G Home Internet service arrives in two new cities

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Verizon 5G Home Internet service arrives in two new cities
Slowly but surely, Verizon’s 5G Home Internet service is coming to more regions in the United States. The last two cities added to the list of markets where customers can sign up for Verizon 5G Home Internet are Dayton, OH and Jacksonville, FL.

Starting today, customers in both cities can sign up for 5G Home Internet or 5G Business Internet. The former promises to offer download speeds up to 1Gbps, with typical download speeds of 300Mbps, for just $50 a month for Verizon customers with a qualifying mobile plan, and $70 a month for customers without a qualifying mobile plan.

Additionally, Verizon customers can set up 5G Home on their own time. It’s also important to add that the Big Red will offer up to $500 to cover early termination fees for customers who leave their current internet provider and switch to 5G Home Internet.

Currently, Verizon’s 5G Home and 5G Business Internet services are available in parts of 62 cities and 59 cities, respectively. However, the carrier is just getting started, so we expect to see more announcement regarding its 5G services in the coming weeks.

