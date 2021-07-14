Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View

Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View
Apple Music

Vanilla Ice: pop culture's dead and the iPhone killed it, do you agree?

Daniel Petrov
By
1
Vanilla Ice: pop culture's dead and the iPhone killed it, do you agree?
What's up with white rapper Vanilla Ice (before it was cool to be a white rapper), besides playing at Mar-a-Lago's New Year's Eve bash and getting in hot water about it? 

Bring back the 90s, that's what's up with Vanilla Ice, and not because that's when his smash "Ice, Ice, Baby" hit appeared, but rather since pop culture as a phenomenon died with the decade, according to him.

Before you say that this is crazy, you have to remember that this is Vanilla Ice, and he always has well thought-out arguments to back even his wildest claims up. As you can hear in the impromptu interview with the singer here, that living, breathing popular culture with the matching cool clothes and the hit songs played on loop that took the globe by storm unabated for many years on end, is dead. Why?

Well, the iPhone killed it. Metaphorically, of course, but Vanilla Ice has a point. According to the performer very few really "cool" and original creations have happened since computers, cell phones, and streaming. Case in point, he says, everything retro and cool from the 90s and 80s is now in vogue, from electronic Seiko watches, to Air Jordans, boomboxes, bikini and neon.



When asked about one more thing he'd bring back from the 90s, he surprises us with "Blockbuster," as, despite the smorgasbord of streaming services, we are even more perplexed what to watch and how to entertain ourselves than when a trip to the video store was a "whole thing." What do you think about his death-by-iPhone theory?

Do you agree with Vanilla Ice that cool pop culture died with computers and the iPhone?

Vote View Result
 

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

All 2021 foldable phones leak, Google Pixel Fold to sport the Z Fold 3 display size indeed
by Daniel Petrov,  1
All 2021 foldable phones leak, Google Pixel Fold to sport the Z Fold 3 display size indeed
Poll: LG is out, which company will replace it?
by Mariyan Slavov,  1
Poll: LG is out, which company will replace it?
Instagram introduces new security feature against hackers
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Instagram introduces new security feature against hackers
Apple demands up to 20% production increase for iPhone 13
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Apple demands up to 20% production increase for iPhone 13
This app checks your iPhone for security leaks, tells what to do if hacked
by Daniel Petrov,  0
This app checks your iPhone for security leaks, tells what to do if hacked
Amazon has leaked the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and the Galaxy Watch 4
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Amazon has leaked the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and the Galaxy Watch 4
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless