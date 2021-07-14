Vanilla Ice: pop culture's dead and the iPhone killed it, do you agree?1
What's up with white rapper Vanilla Ice (before it was cool to be a white rapper), besides playing at Mar-a-Lago's New Year's Eve bash and getting in hot water about it?
Bring back the 90s, that's what's up with Vanilla Ice, and not because that's when his smash "Ice, Ice, Baby" hit appeared, but rather since pop culture as a phenomenon died with the decade, according to him.
When asked about one more thing he'd bring back from the 90s, he surprises us with "Blockbuster," as, despite the smorgasbord of streaming services, we are even more perplexed what to watch and how to entertain ourselves than when a trip to the video store was a "whole thing." What do you think about his death-by-iPhone theory?