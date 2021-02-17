Starting today, Google Maps makes paying for parking a snap in over 400 U.S. cities
Has any app become as useful as Google Maps has become over the years? Every time you turn around, Google has added a new feature. And now, Google Maps users will be able to pay for parking and train tickets directly from the app. If an event runs longer than expected, you can add time to your meter without having to run out of the venue in the cold, driving rain, or miss the game winning play or the show stopping number just to feed the meter. You can also avoid touching parking meters, some of which could be lousy with coronavirus.
If you're looking for transit directions on Google Maps, you'll see a button giving you the option to pay for public transportation using the credit or debit cards connected to a Google Pay account. Google is adding the ability to pay transit fares from Google Maps for 80 transit agencies around the world. As Google says, "Now you'll be able to plan your trip, buy your fare, and start riding without needing to toggle between multiple apps. You can understand how to pay in advance and even get your fare ready to go before you arrive at the station - which is helpful when you’re not sure what payment options a transit agency supports.
When you get transit directions, you’ll see the option to pay with your phone with the credit or debit cards already linked to your Google Pay account. And in places like the San Francisco Bay Area, you’ll also be able to buy a digital Clipper card directly from Google Maps. Once you’ve purchased your fare, all you need to do is tap your phone on the reader or show your digital ticket to breeze on board." Google Maps' expansion to 80 transit agencies for ticket payments will rollout on Android in a few weeks.