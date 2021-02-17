Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Android Software updates Apps Google

Starting today, Google Maps makes paying for parking a snap in over 400 U.S. cities

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Feb 17, 2021, 3:25 PM
Starting today, Google Maps makes paying for parking a snap in over 400 U.S. cities
Has any app become as useful as Google Maps has become over the years? Every time you turn around, Google has added a new feature. And now, Google Maps users will be able to pay for parking and train tickets directly from the app. If an event runs longer than expected, you can add time to your meter without having to run out of the venue in the cold, driving rain, or miss the game winning play or the show stopping number just to feed the meter. You can also avoid touching parking meters, some of which could be lousy with coronavirus.

Here's how it works. As you approach your destination (which you're tracking on Google Maps), the app will show a button that reads "Pay for Parking." Enter the meter number, the amount of time you want to park there, and tap on pay. Pay for parking starts today with the Google Map app on Android phones in over 400 cities including Boston, Cincinnati, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Washington D.C, and more. The feature will be coming to iOS soon and is driven by the Passport and ParkMobile apps.
If you're looking for transit directions on Google Maps, you'll see a button giving you the option to pay for public transportation using the credit or debit cards connected to a Google Pay account. Google is adding the ability to pay transit fares from Google Maps for 80 transit agencies around the world. As Google says, "Now you'll be able to plan your trip, buy your fare, and start riding without needing to toggle between multiple apps. You can understand how to pay in advance and even get your fare ready to go before you arrive at the station - which is helpful when you’re not sure what payment options a transit agency supports.
When you get transit directions, you’ll see the option to pay with your phone with the credit or debit cards already linked to your Google Pay account. And in places like the San Francisco Bay Area, you’ll also be able to buy a digital Clipper card directly from Google Maps. Once you’ve purchased your fare, all you need to do is tap your phone on the reader or show your digital ticket to breeze on board." Google Maps' expansion to 80 transit agencies for ticket payments will rollout on Android in a few weeks.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 series: tips and tricks
Popular stories
Which phone size should I choose?
Popular stories
Should you buy iPhone 11 Pro in 2021?
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 'very likely' to feature an under-panel front camera

Popular stories

Popular stories
The 5G OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are both coming to T-Mobile
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra triumphs with a very narrow win in our blind camera comparison
Popular stories
iOS 15: Release date and expected new features
Popular stories
Huawei founder and CEO says Apple makes the best 5G phones
Popular stories
Motorola officially unveils the affordable Moto E6i
Popular stories
T-Mobile will soon get a major retail footprint boost in Best Buy and Walmart stores

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless