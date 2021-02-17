Starting today, Google Maps makes paying for parking a snap in over 400 U.S. cities







Here's how it works. As you approach your destination (which you're tracking on Google Maps), the app will show a button that reads "Pay for Parking." Enter the meter number, the amount of time you want to park there, and tap on pay. Pay for parking starts today with the Google Map app on Android phones in over 400 cities including Boston, Cincinnati, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Washington D.C, and more. The feature will be coming to iOS soon and is driven by the Passport and ParkMobile apps.



If you're looking for transit directions on Google Maps, you'll see a button giving you the option to pay for public transportation using the credit or debit cards connected to a Google Pay account. Google is adding the ability to pay transit fares from Google Maps for 80 transit agencies around the world. As Google says, "Now you'll be able to plan your trip, buy your fare, and start riding without needing to toggle between multiple apps. You can understand how to pay in advance and even get your fare ready to go before you arrive at the station - which is helpful when you’re not sure what payment options a transit agency supports.

When you get transit directions, you’ll see the option to pay with your phone with the credit or debit cards already linked to your Google Pay account. And in places like the San Francisco Bay Area, you’ll also be able to buy a digital Clipper card directly from Google Maps. Once you’ve purchased your fare, all you need to do is tap your phone on the reader or show your digital ticket to breeze on board." Google Maps' expansion to 80 transit agencies for ticket payments will rollout on Android in a few weeks.