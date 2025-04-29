Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

US Mobile launches multi-network add-on for those who want full network coverage

US Mobile, the MVNO that uses the T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T networks to offer customers talk, text, and data services to consumers, has just flipped the switch on multi-network, a new add-on that allows its customers to use multiple networks broaden the coverage, have faster speed, and more stability.

Up until now, US Mobile customers could only opt for one network when joining the MVNO. However, with the multi-network add-on, it’s now possible to add up to two backup networks on any of the MVNOs Unlimited Premium or Unlimited Starter plan.

Basically, this means that a US Mobile customer can benefit from all three networks in the US on one plan and one phone, assuming they’re willing to pay for it.

US Mobile announced that the add-on costs $10/month per line, or $7.50/month paid annually (w/prorated options for existing annual plans) starting May 1. As an incentive for customers, the multi-network add-on is available at no cost until May 1 for users already on an annual plan.

For those unfamiliar with US Mobile’s plans, the MVNO offers three plan tiers: Unlimited Flex, Unlimited Starter, and Unlimited Premium. The cheapest one, Flex, costs $17.50/month, the Starter plan is $22.50/month, while Premium is available for $32.50/month.

As the name suggests, all three plans offer unlimited talk and text, and unlimited data (priority with Premium). The Unlimited Flex also included 10 GB high-speed data, 5 GB hotspot data, smartwatch add-on, international data add-on, as well as international calling and texting.

On the other hand, Unlimited Starter includes 20 GB hotspot data, smartwatch add-on, international data in more than 90 countries, international calling and texting, as well as free multi-network add-on (only until May 1).

Finally, US Mobile’s top-tier plan, Unlimited Premium includes unlimited priority data, unlimited hotspot, free smartwatch plan, international data in over 90 countries, international calling and texting, free network transfers, and multi-network add-on (until May 1).

After May 1, US Mobile users with the Unlimited Premium and Unlimited Starter plans will no longer benefit from the multi-network add-on unless they pay for it.
