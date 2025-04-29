US Mobile launches multi-network add-on for those who want full network coverage

As the name suggests, all three plans offer unlimited talk and text, and unlimited data (priority with Premium). The Unlimited Flex also included 10 GB high-speed data, 5 GB hotspot data, smartwatch add-on, international data add-on, as well as international calling and texting.On the other hand, Unlimited Starter includes 20 GB hotspot data, smartwatch add-on, international data in more than 90 countries, international calling and texting, as well as free multi-network add-on (only until May 1).Finally, US Mobile’s top-tier plan, Unlimited Premium includes unlimited priority data, unlimited hotspot, free smartwatch plan, international data in over 90 countries, international calling and texting, free network transfers, and multi-network add-on (until May 1).After May 1, US Mobile users with the Unlimited Premium and Unlimited Starter plans will no longer benefit from the multi-network add-on unless they pay for it.