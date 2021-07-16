US Customs are seizing record numbers of fake AirPods

US Customs are seizing record numbers of fake AirPods0
Fake AirPods are increasingly popular
The Informationreports that around 360,000 counterfeit wireless headphones with a retail value of $62.2 million were confiscated in the first nine months of the US government’s fiscal year (September 2020 — June 2021).
It’s unclear exactly how many products were counterfeit AirPods, but US Customs says the volume of seizures has increased by over 50% in the past five years since Apple launched the first pair of AirPods, with an additional boost being registered following the AirPods Pro launch in 2019 due to their higher price.
In a statement to The Information, Apple said the following:
"Counterfeit products deliver an inferior experience, and they can often be dangerous. Apple has teams around the world working with law enforcement, customs, merchants, social media companies and e-commerce sites to remove counterfeits."