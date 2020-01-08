U.K. feels last minute heat from the U.S. over a key 5G decision
During 2018, the U.S. warned its allies not to use Huawei networking gear for their 5G networks. Even though the Chinese manufacturer is the largest provider of networking equipment worldwide, the U.S. considers it to be a national security threat. That's because of a law in China that allows the government to demand that the company gather intelligence on its behalf; this has led many U.S. lawmakers to state that Huawei's devices contain a back door that sends this information to Beijing. We should point out that Huawei has constantly denied these allegations and no back door has ever been found.
U.S. law says intelligence agencies must consider whether a country uses Huawei networking gear before agreeing to share intelligence with it
The U.S. is so serious about getting its allies to back off the use of Huawei networking gear that it passed a law that threatens to restrict the sharing of intelligence with countries that allow the use of Huawei's equipment for their 5G networks. Part of the U.S. 2020 defense spending law states that U.S. intelligence agencies must consider whether a country uses telecom and cybersecurity equipment "provided by adversaries of the United States, particularly China and Russia," before agreeing to an intelligence-sharing deal with it. Republican Senator Tom Cotton, who added the above provision to the defense spending bill, is reportedly working on a new draft bill that would "significantly restrict" intelligence-sharing with countries that use Huawei equipment in their 5G networks. The senator told Reuters that "I’m profoundly concerned about the possibility that close allies, including the U.K., might permit the Chinese Communist Party effectively to build their highly sensitive 5G infrastructure."
Speaking about the U.S., one person familiar with Britain's position on Huawei says that Washington acts as though it is "cocking the pistol." He continues on to note, "What’s unclear is how, when or indeed if it will actually be fired." Meanwhile, a spokesman for the U.K. says, "The security and resilience of the UK’s telecom networks is of paramount importance. The government continues to consider its position on high-risk vendors and a decision will be made in due course." Last year, Britain decided to ban the use of Huawei's equipment from the important parts of its 5G network, limiting its use to parts deemed to be less critical; however, it is important to note than no final decision has been made. Whatever Britain decides, the sharing of intelligence between these two long-time allies is at stake.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):