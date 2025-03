UPS employees arrested when caught stealing thousands worth of T-Mobile phone deliveries

T-Mobile





The report also indicates a close relationship between this individual and the on-road supervisor, noting they had previously been an on-road supervisor at the same center before being promoted to reload supervisor. The on-road supervisor, the individual in question, and one of the involved drivers, along with others, had reportedly booked a trip to Jamaica together. There is speculation that this trip was a "celebratory getaway." It remains to be seen if this supervisor will face charges, despite evidence suggesting direct involvement or awareness of the theft.



Law enforcement is investigating the matter to determine the full extent of the alleged theft. The inquiry is expected to examine how the packages were identified and extracted, and whether others were involved. The investigation will also likely include a review of UPS's internal tracking and security protocols.









For the customers whose packages have been stolen so far, this is a worrying situation, as it highlights the difficulties logistics companies face in protecting valuable goods during delivery. The transportation of mobile devices involves a complex chain of custody, from manufacturing to distribution centers, and ultimately to customers. This process presents multiple points where issues can arise — and that's the last thing you want after you've spent your hard-earned money on a smartphone.





The issue of theft in the logistics sector isn't isolated, as previous reports suggest similar cases involving high-value electronics occur across various shipping and delivery networks. As these shipments are usually protected by insurance, the affected T-Mobile customers likely won't have to worry about losing their money. However, the incident may represent an inconvenience as there is typically paperwork and claims that need to be filed before a resolution is reached. This is not great news when you are waiting on a device that you've already paid for and I know that in my case I would probably be pretty upset.

If you have recently ordered a phone directly from T-Mobile , you might want to check your tracking number. Some UPS employees have been apprehended for allegedly stealing mobile phones intended forcustomers valued at over $500,000 USD. These individuals were reportedly involved in intercepting and diverting shipments containing the devices.The police report mentioned i n the Reddit thread where this is being publicly discussed provides further details. It states that one night shift supervisor handled stolen packages on two occasions. In one instance, the supervisor in question allegedly met a driver at their own home and took a package to an on-road supervisor. The other incident involved this same supervisor assisting the on-road supervisor in loading a stolen package into a car at their residence.