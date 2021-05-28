$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Samsung Software updates Tizen Wearables Wear

Update to Samsung's latest watches brings new icons, improved stability

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 28, 2021, 1:24 AM
Update to Samsung's latest watches brings new icons, improved stability
Samsung has sent out updates to the Galaxy Watch 3 and the Galaxy Watch Active 2. The build numbers for the software are R840XXU1BUE3 and R830XXU1DUE3, respectively. The changes come even though the version of Tizen on the two timepieces remain the same at 5.5.0.2.

The update brings enhancements to the auto walking/running icons, enhancement to the Inactive time alerts' icon, and improved stability. The last major update for Sammy's most recent smartwatches took place on April 8th with improved messaging app stability, improved Wi-Fi stability and improved system stability and reliability.

In July, Samsung could introduce its new smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch Active 4. If this proves to be the case, Samsung will have skipped the Galaxy Watch Active 3 going from the Watch Active 2 to the Watch Active 4. The biggest change will be with the mobile operating system as Tizen will be replaced with a new OS that will be an amalgamation between Tizen and Wear OS.

The new software will allow apps to open faster, batteries to run longer, and more options offered to users including additional watch faces, more devices, and yes, even more apps to choose from. The home screen will be more customizable and there had been talk about a possible blood glucose monitor for the two timepieces. This non-invasive health feature would allow insulin-dependent diabetics to test themselves before each meal without having to draw blood, put it on a disposable and expensive test strip, and insert the strip into a glucometer.

However, the latest word is that Samsung has decided to drop the feature for the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch Active 4. At the same time, the latest buzz around the water cooler has Apple forging ahead with its own non-invasive blood glucose monitor for this year's Apple Watch Series 7.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Twitter Blue subscription tier confirmed
by Alan Friedman,  0
Twitter Blue subscription tier confirmed
Secret Game Mode undisclosed by Google is discovered in Android 12 beta
by Alan Friedman,  1
Secret Game Mode undisclosed by Google is discovered in Android 12 beta
All iPhone 13 5G models should have improved stabilization feature only found on the 12 Pro Max
by Alan Friedman,  0
All iPhone 13 5G models should have improved stabilization feature only found on the 12 Pro Max
AT&T and Walmart team up to offer cheap or free internet access to eligible customers
by Cosmin Vasile,  1
AT&T and Walmart team up to offer cheap or free internet access to eligible customers
Nokia C20 Plus key specs leaked ahead of official reveal
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Nokia C20 Plus key specs leaked ahead of official reveal
Oppo's new Enco Free2 earbuds will make you forget Apple's AirPods
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Oppo's new Enco Free2 earbuds will make you forget Apple's AirPods

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple iOS 15 release date and expected new features
Popular stories
Revamped OnePlus Nord coming to Europe on June 10 as Nord CE 5G
Popular stories
ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Review: The underrated one
Popular stories
Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro could be just as powerful as Samsung's Galaxy S21 series

Popular stories

Popular stories
These apps drain your battery the most and take up all of your storage
Popular stories
New Pixel 6 and 5a rumors: Whitechapel chip performance, green color, and price
Popular stories
Google files patent for under-display camera designed for an upcoming Pixel model
Popular stories
With less than two weeks until the WWDC reveal, unknown tipster tweets new features for iOS 15
Popular stories
iPhone 13: Are we in for a disappointment?
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: everyone's a winner in these new 5G speed tests

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless