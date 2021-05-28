Update to Samsung's latest watches brings new icons, improved stability

Samsung has sent out updates to the Galaxy Watch 3 and the Galaxy Watch Active 2. The build numbers for the software are R840XXU1BUE3 and R830XXU1DUE3, respectively. The changes come even though the version of Tizen on the two timepieces remain the same at 5.5.0.2.





The update brings enhancements to the auto walking/running icons, enhancement to the Inactive time alerts' icon, and improved stability. The last major update for Sammy's most recent smartwatches took place on April 8th with improved messaging app stability, improved Wi-Fi stability and improved system stability and reliability.





In July, Samsung could introduce its new smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch Active 4 . If this proves to be the case, Samsung will have skipped the Galaxy Watch Active 3 going from the Watch Active 2 to the Watch Active 4. The biggest change will be with the mobile operating system as Tizen will be replaced with a new OS that will be an amalgamation between Tizen and Wear OS.





The new software will allow apps to open faster, batteries to run longer, and more options offered to users including additional watch faces, more devices, and yes, even more apps to choose from. The home screen will be more customizable and there had been talk about a possible blood glucose monitor for the two timepieces. This non-invasive health feature would allow insulin-dependent diabetics to test themselves before each meal without having to draw blood, put it on a disposable and expensive test strip, and insert the strip into a glucometer.



