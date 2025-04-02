Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Update might be coming for Monster Hunter Wilds – so your laptop can finally run it

Screenshot of the game Monster Hunter Wilds.
If you're a gaming fan and if it's Monster Hunter Wilds that's your favorite – but you can't enjoy it due to glitches and technical issues – don't worry, a fix might be coming!

Free Title Update 1, as the patch is dubbed, is scheduled for release on Friday (April 4), though some regions may see it arrive as early as Thursday (that's April 3).

Laptop Mag notes how the popular Monster Hunter Wilds action role-playing game has faced nasty performance issues since launch. Many players, particularly those using gaming laptops or mid-range GPUs, struggle to maintain smooth gameplay and that's not what you want when you sit down to play a game.

The game's demanding graphics have pushed some PC gamers to upgrade their hardware, opting for new processors like the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D or GPUs such as the Radeon RX 9070 XT. However, a free solution may arrive soon with the game's first major patch, so keep reading.

Game Director Yuya Tokuda recently shared an update on the official website, detailing upcoming stability improvements in the first Title Update, which is set to release later this week. The update aims to reduce VRAM usage and implement DirectStorage for the Steam version, promising improved stability for laptop users and PC gamers alike.



Despite some existing fixes, performance in Monster Hunter Wilds remains inconsistent across different hardware setups. Players have had to rely on supersampling and frame generation technologies to achieve smoother performance. This is especially true for those with mid-range gaming laptops featuring GPUs like the RTX 3070, which often require AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) and frame generation to deliver playable frame rates.

Even high-end setups are not exempt from these issues. Testing on an Nvidia RTX 3080 desktop and an RTX 5090 gaming laptop revealed that upscaling technologies were still necessary to maintain smooth gameplay. The RTX 5090-equipped Razer Blade 16 (2025) required similar adjustments to handle Wilds at 1080p and 1600p resolutions, while the RTX 3080 desktop struggled at 2K and 4K without additional enhancements.

Frame generation software, which uses AI to generate additional frames for a smoother experience, has proven useful for many single-player games. However, its implementation in fast-paced online multiplayer titles like Wilds can introduce latency issues. In multiplayer, discrepancies between generated frames and real-time server data can lead to a less responsive experience, which is why software-based solutions like Nvidia Reflex are often necessary.
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
