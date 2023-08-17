Get Boost Infinite Unlimited data deal + an iPhone 14 at a SUPER low price!

Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

The newest Boost postpaid spinoff by DISH, Boost Infinite, is coming fast at those who pay hefty cell phone bills, offering many advantages over more well-known wireless carriers. Its incredible 5G data plans at unbeatable prices and its access to some of America's most expansive 5G networks are sure to turn heads! 1

Already offering one of the best postpaid wireless deals around, Boost Infinite's latest Infinite+ plan brings unlimited data AND an iPhone 14 series handset together at one extremely affordable $50 monthly payment. 2
5G requires a compatible device. 5G is not available everywhere.
Members using more than their high-speed data allotment may experience slower speeds. Taxes and fees extra.

Get the iPhone 14 with Boost Infinite Unlimited+!


The standard Boost Infinite $25/month plan on a BYOD basis already offers exceptional value, and you can now take advantage of an incredible offer that combines its Infinite Unlimited+ 5G plan with an iPhone 14.


Compare that to Mint Mobile’s 20GB $25/mo. plan, which gives you 33% less high-speed data and requires you to pay for a year’s worth of service upfront.


Lock in the Infinite Unlimited+ plan price NOW!


The Infinite Unlimited+ offer includes unlimited talk, text, or data, and, for the first time, an iPhone 14. Here's the deal:

  • iPhone 14 on Infinite with trade-in.
  • Unlimited talk, text, and data.
  • Superfast 5G coverage.
  • Mexico & Canada talk, text, and data.
  • International talk and text to over 200 destinations.

If you want a larger display and an optical zoom camera, the iPhone 14 Pro Max with its longer battery life is just $7.50/month more on Infinite, too!

Needless to say, that's one of the best wireless offers that get you the latest and greatest in device and connectivity at a fraction of the monthly postpaid plan prices that competitors lock you into for good.

