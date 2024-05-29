Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Ultrasonic fingerprint scanners could become more common in more Android phones

By
1comment
Ultrasonic fingerprint scanners could become more common in more Android phones
If you've ever struggled to unlock your phone with your finger because it's wet, cold, or dirty, then you know how much of an annoyance that could be. Thankfully, this could soon be a thing of the past, thanks to a new fingerprint scanning technology from Goodix. The company just launched an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor that's already making waves in the Vivo X100 Ultra.

This isn't your average fingerprint scanner, as it uses sound waves instead of light to read your fingerprint. This makes it possible for it to work even if your fingers aren't perfectly clean or dry, and it even works underwater. Additionally, it doesn't need the screen to light up, which could mean better privacy and less battery drain.

Until now, this advanced tech has mostly been limited to high-end phones from companies like Samsung, because Qualcomm, the main player in this space, charges a premium for it. But Goodix, a big name in the sensor world known for its affordable fingerprint scanners used by companies like OnePlus, Huawei, and Redmi, is stepping in to shake things up.

Ultrasonic fingerprint scanners could become more common in more Android phones
Credit: Vivo (via Mishaal Rahman)

As noted by known Android expert Mishaal Rahman, this move could mean a big shift in the smartphone industry. Goodix is known for offering competitive prices, so their entry into the ultrasonic sensor market could drive down costs and make this advanced technology more accessible to a wider range of phones. If Goodix can deliver on their promise of quality and affordability, we could see a significant increase in the number of phones with under-display fingerprint sensors that work seamlessly in all conditions.

This is definitely a win for consumers. Imagine unlocking your phone effortlessly, even with wet hands, after a run or a swim. No more fumbling with passcodes or smudging your screen. This is the kind of convenience and innovation that wider availability of ultrasonic fingerprint scanners could bring to the table.

So, while Qualcomm might have been the only game in town for ultrasonic fingerprint sensors before, Goodix appears to be here to change that. It's a move that could revolutionize how we unlock our phones and make advanced technology more accessible to everyone.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash
T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
Here's our first possible glimpse at Galaxy Z Fold 6's external screen with symmetrical bezels
Here's our first possible glimpse at Galaxy Z Fold 6's external screen with symmetrical bezels

Latest News

iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless