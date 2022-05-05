Best Sky Mobile phone deals (April 2022)





Sky Mobile, the smaller and nimbler virtual operator piggybacking on the O2 carrier 's 4G and 5G network, has been on an up and coming trajectory ever since it launched in the UK, so we are rounding up the best Sky phone deals that are available right now to help you pick. In addition, you can also check out the other UK carrier deal roundups compiled to help you choose:





As a telecom subsidiary of United Kingdom's largest largest pay-TV broadcaster, Sky has plenty of reach and clout to offer you some unbeatable cell phone deals that put the big carriers to shame. Jump to:





Sky phone deals right now





Sky has a visual advantage before its other scrappy competitor Three as it seemingly offers much lower monthly payments deals for the best iPhones and Galaxies out there until you notice that the outlay is for three years instead of the usual 24-month contract. It's just that after 24 months you can swap the phone for a new one at no extra cost. Sky overs a very eclectic mix of phones, too, from the Fairphone, to Nokias.





Best iPhone deals on Sky









iPhone 13 Pro Max deal on Sky: just £50 a month on a 50GB plan . This baddest boy of an iPhone, the 13 Pro Max, can be had on Sky for just a £50 monthly fee. As long as you are happy with a 50GB plan instead of unlimited data, of course, but at this price you shouldn't be expecting to stream video every day for hours on end anyway.





. This baddest boy of an iPhone, the 13 Pro Max, can be had on Sky for just a £50 monthly fee. As long as you are happy with a 50GB plan instead of unlimited data, of course, but at this price you shouldn't be expecting to stream video every day for hours on end anyway. iPhone 13 Pro deal on Sky: £48 a month, save £360. Sky will sell you the powerful iPhone 13 Pro with a 50GB data plan for just £48, saving you £360 off the usual price in the process.



Sky is having a sale on the iPhone 13 at the moment advertising the lowest price ever:

iPhone 13 deal on Sky: A £30 offer, "our lowest price ever." Sky discounts the iPhone 13 to a £30 monthly outlay with no upfront costs to boot. Unfortunately, that cheap package come with a paltry 2GB data plan string attached.





Best Samsung phone deals on Sky





Unlike permanent cuts like with iPhones, Sky is offering a number of flash deals on Samsung's best phones like the Galaxy S22 series:





Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deal on Sky: the basic 128GB version is just £44 a month. If you want to get the flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra on Sky, the virtual carrier will charge you only £44 monthly without an initial payment on a 50GB data plan, cheaper than an iPhone 13 Pro Max for a much better phone when it comes to hardware.





If you want to get the flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra on Sky, the virtual carrier will charge you only £44 monthly without an initial payment on a 50GB data plan, cheaper than an iPhone 13 Pro Max for a much better phone when it comes to hardware. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G deal on Sky: Save £48 with any data plan. The best value for money Samsung phone at the moment, the Galaxy S21 FE, runs for the low £28 a month. Moreover, Samsung gives you six months of a Disney+ subscription gratis until June 11.





Samsung Galaxy A53 deal on Sky: only £19 a month and 6 months of Disney+. The Galaxy A53 is an amazing budget deal from Sky as the carrier has it for only £19 a month with no upfront costs, plus the typical for Samsung's phones Disney+ deal.









Best Oppo phone deals on Sky





Those who are feeling adventurous can go the Oppo way and never come back as Sky offers its flagship phones for very little money, certainly a better deal than those high-end iPhones or Galaxies.





Oppo Find X5 Pro deal on Sky: just £37 a month . One of the best phones of the year so far, the



. One of the best phones of the year so far, the Oppo Find X5 Pro , offers premium ceramic body, one of the best displays and camera kits out there, and it comes with a 5000mAh battery that can be charged in half an hour. All for £37 a month from Sky.





Are the Sky phone deals worth it?





Yes, Sky offers one of the lowest phone prices in the UK as you can keep paying them for longer. Moreover, its plans allow for rollover minutes for up to three years, or for the duration of the contract and the plans can switched each month at will, even when you sign up a term contract.



Can I keep my number if I switch to Sky?

Simply text PAC to 65075 to get your switching code, says Sky, and they’ll take care of the rest. You can keep your current number by providing the resulting PAC code to your new carrier. Afterwards you pick a plan from Sky and call or visit them to give them your PAC number and initiate the switch.





How easy is it to switch to Sky?





It's rather easy, since there is a legal obligation for your current carrier to get your PAC number needed to unsubscribe in the span of two hours after you text 65075. After providing Sky with that PAC, they will join your phone to their network very quickly, unless it is a holiday or a weekend, of course.



How good is Sky's coverage in the UK?





Sky offers excellent coverage as it piggybacks on O2's advanced 4G LTE and 5G network. This means that, unlike Three, it would have better coverage in more rural places as well, even though both carriers cite the same 99% UK population coverage, since it is mostly based on downtown and highly trafficked areas.





Still, coverage is a fickle issue so even the best carrier in that regard may not blanket the place where you live or travel most fre`uently, so just get a prepaid Sky SIM card to test the waters before you pull the trigger and switch to Sky.



