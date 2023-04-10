For a limited time, UK carrier O2 is offering double mobile data to its Pay As You Go, customers

Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
As UK carrier Virgin Media O2 announced in a recent blog post, new and existing O2 customers on Pay As You Go Rolling Plans and Big Bundles can now enjoy double mobile data for free for up to three months until June 28, 2023.

New customers just need to order and activate a Pay As You Go Big Bundle or Rolling Plan until June 28, 2023, to take advantage of O2's offer. Existing customers, however, need to text "Double" to 2424 before June 28 in order to benefit from O2's new promotion.

O2's Pay As You Go Rolling Plans and Big Bundles are contract-free and offer unlimited text and minutes. Prices start at £10 per month and go up to £30 per month.

As for how much data you now get with O2's Big Bundles, the £10 Bundle now gives you 14GB (from 7GB), the £15 Bundle — 40GB (from 20GB), the £20 Bundle — 60GB (from 30GB), and the £30 Bundle — 200GB (from 100GB).

It's the same with the Pay As You Go Rolling Plans. The £10 plan now gives you 20GB instead of 10GB, the £15 plan — 50GB instead of 25GB, the £20 plan — 100GB instead of 50GB, and the £30 plan — 250GB instead of 150GB.

