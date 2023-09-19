Tiny, cute, delightfully powerful: the new Ugreen Nexode RG chargers!

This story is sponsored by Ugreen. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Disclaimer









The new Ugreen Nexode RG chargers use the latest-and-greatest from Ugreen’s labs to deliver fast, safe power in a tiny and very cute package. Let’s meet them! Ugreen is a manufacturer well-known for making very efficient chargers — thanks to employing GaN technology, it produces wallplugs that are compact, yet capable of providing lots of power through multiple ports.The new Ugreen Nexode RG chargers use the latest-and-greatest from Ugreen’s labs to deliver fast, safe power in a tiny and very cute package. Let’s meet them!

















Thanks to the latest GaNFast technology, energy is converted with 95% efficiency, meaning you lose less to heat dissipation. It also ensures that devices will top up quickly — the Ugreen Nexode RG 30W can get an



During the entire charging process, a Thermal Guard system is constantly monitoring for overheating or overcharging, keeping your devices and the charger safe. A tiny LED screen on the RG chargers shows the status of the process — if everything is a-OK you will see a cure robot face, which will be smiling when the charging process is done. The Ugreen Nexode RG 65W and Ugreen Nexode RG 30W have similar design, with the only difference that the former can power up to three devices, while the latter has one USB C port.Thanks to the latest GaNFast technology, energy is converted with 95% efficiency, meaning you lose less to heat dissipation. It also ensures that devices will top up quickly — the Ugreen Nexode RG 30W can get an iPhone 14 Pro Max from 0% to 51% in 30 minutes, and the RG 65W hits 60% in the same timeframe. And yes, the Nexode RG 65W is powerful enough to charge a regular laptop — it gets a MacBook Air from 0% to 70% in one hour.During the entire charging process, a Thermal Guard system is constantly monitoring for overheating or overcharging, keeping your devices and the charger safe. A tiny LED screen on the RG chargers shows the status of the process — if everything is a-OK you will see a cure robot face, which will be smiling when the charging process is done.









The Ugreen Nexode RG models work with a wide variety of phones and tablets and cover all major charging protocols to ensure that you will always be enjoying a fast-charging experience.



They measure at 1.8 x 2.6 x 1.7 in (46.8 x 67.3 x 42.7 mm) for the Nexode RG 65W and 1.6 x 2.2 x 1.4 in (39.6 x 56.5 x 35.6 mm) for the RG 30W. Their tiny size and quirky looks make them excellent room decor for your office or child bedroom. The robots have magnetic boots, which can be placed over the charger prongs, so the models can sit upright on any surface when not in use.









As mentioned, the Ugreen Nexode RG 65W can juice up three devices at once. When connecting just one, the USB 1 port is considered “primary” and it will deliver the full 65 W power, so long as the charged device can accept it.



The second USB C port tops out at 30 W, the USB A port maxes out at 22.5 W. The following diagram shows exactly how much power you will be getting out of the ports when using multiple devices:











