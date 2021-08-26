U.S. gives Huawei the green light to buy chips, but not to build the devices you're thinking of

U.S. gives Huawei the green light to buy chips, but not to build the devices you're thinking of0
Last year, exactly one year to the day when the U.S. placed Huawei on the entity list, the U.S. Commerce Department made a huge change to its export rules. Foundries that make semiconductors using U.S. technology would no longer be allowed to ship chips to Huawei without obtaining a license. And that even included the 5G supporting Huawei-designed Kirin 9000. Eventually, Huawei ran out of chips to use and current chairman Guo Ping said that Huawei's biggest problem is sourcing cutting-edge chips.
Huawei is the largest networking company in the world and while it has been hurt by the U.S. chip ban, the American government has allowed suppliers to sell chips to Huawei that are used for parts that go in cars including screens and sensors. The U.S. is allowing Huawei to obtain these chips because they are not considered cutting edge. Still, Huawei remains blocked from obtaining the chips that it needs to produce 5G-enabled smartphones.
The U.S. has also pressured its allies not to purchase Huawei's 5G networking gear by telling them that Huawei might have placed backdoors into the equipment for spying purposes. Huawei is the world's largest seller of networking equipment but the U.S. is concerned by the company's alleged ties to the communist Chinese government.
While Huawei can now purchase chips from U.S. suppliers for its vehicle parts business, the next step needed for the company's revival would be for Commerce Department to allow the manufacturer to buy the chips it needs to build its handsets. It might not be enough to bring Huawei back to its position as one of the world's top three phone manufacturers but it is a start.