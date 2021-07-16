Twitter is adding captions to voice tweets at last

Twitter is adding captions to voice tweets at last0
We took your feedback and we’re doing the work. To improve accessibility features, captions for voice Tweets are rolling out today.— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2021
Now when you record a voice Tweet, captions will automatically generate and appear. To view the captions on web, click the “CC” button. https://t.co/hrdI19Itu6pic.twitter.com/pDlpOUgV6l
This seemingly minor upgrade was long-awaited, and helps hearing impaired users or those who can't have the sound on still know what the voice tweet is saying.
Voice tweet itself is a handy feature on Twitter for iOS, which, as the name suggests, lets users say their thoughts instead of writing them down the old fashioned way. The voice tweet then appears in their profile as a video. Until recently voice tweets only played the user's voice while showing their avatar, but now with the press of the new [CC] button, the newly-added and automatically-generated voice tweet closed captions can be enabled.