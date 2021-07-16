Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View

Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View
iOS Apps

Twitter is adding captions to voice tweets at last

Radoslav Minkov
By
0
Twitter is adding captions to voice tweets at last
A few hours ago Twitter announced that it will finally be rolling out captions for its voice tweet feature, which was first introduced last year. Now when you're done recording your voice tweet on an iPhone and publish it, others will be able to enable closed captions for it. The feature is yet to come to Twitter for Android, and voice tweeting itself is still unavailable on Google's platform.



This seemingly minor upgrade was long-awaited, and helps hearing impaired users or those who can't have the sound on still know what the voice tweet is saying.

Web Twitter users can also see captions for voice tweets by pressing the [CC] button in the top right corner of each one. In related news, we also recently covered how to enable closed captions in the YouTube app – see our YouTube app tips and tricks article.

Voice tweet itself is a handy feature on Twitter for iOS, which, as the name suggests, lets users say their thoughts instead of writing them down the old fashioned way. The voice tweet then appears in their profile as a video. Until recently voice tweets only played the user's voice while showing their avatar, but now with the press of the new [CC] button, the newly-added and automatically-generated voice tweet closed captions can be enabled.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Check out the new emoji that could come to iPhone and Android
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Check out the new emoji that could come to iPhone and Android
Facebook Messenger introduces Soundmoji: Hear your emoji roar
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Facebook Messenger introduces Soundmoji: Hear your emoji roar
FitnessView app for iOS and Apple Watch: a new way to visualize your fitness goals and track them
by Iskra Petrova,  0
FitnessView app for iOS and Apple Watch: a new way to visualize your fitness goals and track them
The iPhone 13 will support the fastest Wi-Fi speeds on an Apple device
by Daniel Petrov,  0
The iPhone 13 will support the fastest Wi-Fi speeds on an Apple device
YouTube brings clips, subscriber-only chat, and live polls to YouTube livestreams
by Iskra Petrova,  0
YouTube brings clips, subscriber-only chat, and live polls to YouTube livestreams
Mophie launches 3-in-1 wireless charger with MagSafe spot for iPhone 12, Apple Watch, and AirPods
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Mophie launches 3-in-1 wireless charger with MagSafe spot for iPhone 12, Apple Watch, and AirPods
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless