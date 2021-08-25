Twitter may display your Twitter Spaces listener status

Twitter may display your Twitter Spaces listener status0
Twitter Spaces is a fairly new addition to the popular bird-themed social media platform, and was launched a few months ago in competition with the exploding Clubhouse app. Its function is very similar to Clubhouse: to provide voice chat rooms which people can host and join to have discussions about anything and everything. From music, to Bitcoin, or anime, or anything else—there's a Twitter Space for every interest.
Such a feature would be a further extension of the already existing ability to show your followers which Spaces you're currently hosting, or even currently speaking in. If you've only joined a space a listener, however, your status as a listener is unable to be showed on your profile.
As a listener, you have the ability to react to the conversation with emojis, follow along with live captions, as well as Tweet or send direct messages to the Space—so it would be a nice addition to have your listener status displayed on your profile, so that any interested followers can join and listen along with you.
In the Twitter post announcing that the platform is working on implementing this feature, the company said that it was currently "experimenting with ways to help you discover more Spaces."
9to5Mac also mentioned a recent leak that hinted at the possibility to revisit past Spaces, which have already ended, and replay an audio recording of them. But unlike the potential listener status feature, Twitter has yet to make any comment on such an addition.