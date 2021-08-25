Twitter may display your Twitter Spaces listener status

Twitter Spaces is a fairly new addition to the popular bird-themed social media platform, and was launched a few months ago in competition with the exploding Clubhouse app. Its function is very similar to Clubhouse: to provide voice chat rooms which people can host and join to have discussions about anything and everything. From music, to Bitcoin, or anime, or anything else—there's a Twitter Space for every interest.





9to5Mac With Twitter Spaces growing in popularity, Twitter has been bringing new features to them—such as a variety of voice filters , web browser support, and easier management features for Space hosts. Yesterday, Twitter announced that it is also testing out the ability for Twitter users to display to their followers which Spaces they're listening to (as reported by).





Such a feature would be a further extension of the already existing ability to show your followers which Spaces you're currently hosting, or even currently speaking in. If you've only joined a space a listener, however, your status as a listener is unable to be showed on your profile.

As a listener, you have the ability to react to the conversation with emojis, follow along with live captions, as well as Tweet or send direct messages to the Space—so it would be a nice addition to have your listener status displayed on your profile, so that any interested followers can join and listen along with you.





This hints that it's not a guarantee that we'll be seeing it rolled out to all everyone on the platform in the future, and Twitter also asked for users to send over their thoughts on the matter. If the response is overwhelmingly positive, it's most likely we'll see the option to display our listener status in Twitter Spaces sometime in the future.



9to5Mac also mentioned a recent leak that hinted at the possibility to revisit past Spaces, which have already ended, and replay an audio recording of them. But unlike the potential listener status feature, Twitter has yet to make any comment on such an addition.









