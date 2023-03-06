Twitter breaks, users respond, Twitter resolves issue



Twitter isn't kicking off the work week in good shape. According to Downdetector , around 12 pm EST, the number of complaints it received about the social media site soared from 31 to over 10,000 in a bit over 30 minutes. 76% of the complaints deal with the Twitter website while 14% say that they had a problem with the Twitter app. Some users received error messages when trying to tap on links inside tweets that said, "your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint."





The Twitter Support account disseminated a tweet at 12:19 pm EST that said, "Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed." Of course, this led some Twitter users to offer up some hilarious responses blaming Twitter owner Elon Musk (who is or isn't the richest man in the world depending on which day it is) for mismanaging Twitter.









In the U.S., outages were noticed in cities like Boston, New York, Washington, and Tampa. Other cities affected include St. Louis, Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto (that's in Canada, folks), Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Seattle.



The number of Downdetector users reporting an issue with Twitter has declined sharply. This has left the graph looking like the stock chart of Game Stop or any other of those shares manipulated by Robin Hood subscribers. At 1:27 pm EST, the number of Twitter users reporting an issue with Downdetector had declined to 250. That's much lower than 10,000 but still indicates that there is a problem.





But there is good news. The Twitter Support account reports that "Things should now be working as normal. Thanks for sticking with us!" The social media company didn't explain what caused links to fail and images not to appear in the first place. If Twitter does share this information, we will update this article.

