Twitter may be working on a new feature called Articles

Twitter is supposedly working on a new feature called Articles, which may enable users to create long, blog-like posts that exceed the current 280-character limit per tweet. The possible Articles feature was first spotted and shared on Twitter by Jane Manchun Wong
, who has been exposing upcoming app features for a couple of years now.
Enable GingerCannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection
Currently, there isn't much information about the new Articles feature. There aren’t any details on when we could expect the new feature and whether it would be available to all Twitter users or be limited only to specific individuals. There is also no mention of whether or not the articles will be monetized.
Judging by the replies below Jane Manchun Wong's tweet, people have different opinions regarding the possible Articles feature.
According to some Twitter users, Articles would make Twitter more of a blogging website, similar to Medium. Medium is a blog platform that was originally designed to post writings that were longer than Twitter's character limit.
For some users, introducing the option of creating such blog-like posts would possibly reduce the engagement rate on Twitter. As a Twitter user replied, an article wouldn't be able to obtain the number of impressions and engagements that Twitter threads do.
But there are, of course, many users who support the idea of introducing long-form posts to Twitter. A Twitter user even replied that they would prefer to use that instead of maintaining their own website.
What is your opinion on the matter? Do you think that Articles would be a positive addition to Twitter, or do you think it would be a poor idea to introduce blog-like posts to the platform?Enable GingerCannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection
or reload the browserDisable in this text fieldRephraseRephrase current sentenceEdit in GingerEnable GingerCannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection
or reload the browserDisable in this text fieldRephraseRephrase current sentenceEdit in GingerEnable GingerCannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection
or reload the browserDisable in this text fieldRephraseRephrase current sentenceEdit in Ginger
or reload the browserDisable in this text fieldRephraseRephrase current sentenceEdit in Ginger