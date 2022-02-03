 Twitter may be working on a new feature called Articles - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View
Apps

Twitter may be working on a new feature called Articles

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
Twitter may be working on a new feature called Articles
Twitter is supposedly working on a new feature called Articles, which may enable users to create long, blog-like posts that exceed the current 280-character limit per tweet. The possible Articles feature was first spotted and shared on Twitter by Jane Manchun Wong, who has been exposing upcoming app features for a couple of years now.


Currently, there isn't much information about the new Articles feature. There aren’t any details on when we could expect the new feature and whether it would be available to all Twitter users or be limited only to specific individuals. There is also no mention of whether or not the articles will be monetized.

Judging by the replies below Jane Manchun Wong's tweet, people have different opinions regarding the possible Articles feature.

According to some Twitter users, Articles would make Twitter more of a blogging website, similar to Medium. Medium is a blog platform that was originally designed to post writings that were longer than Twitter's character limit.

For some users, introducing the option of creating such blog-like posts would possibly reduce the engagement rate on Twitter. As a Twitter user replied, an article wouldn't be able to obtain the number of impressions and engagements that Twitter threads do.

But there are, of course, many users who support the idea of introducing long-form posts to Twitter. A Twitter user even replied that they would prefer to use that instead of maintaining their own website.

What is your opinion on the matter? Do you think that Articles would be a positive addition to Twitter, or do you think it would be a poor idea to introduce blog-like posts to the platform?

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

DoJ sentences Chinese nationals in an iPhone repair scam to prison and double damages
by Daniel Petrov,  0
DoJ sentences Chinese nationals in an iPhone repair scam to prison and double damages
The incredibly robust and feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 is incredibly affordable right now
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The incredibly robust and feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 is incredibly affordable right now
-42%
A whole bunch of new and old Amazon Fire tablets are on sale at ridiculously low prices
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
A whole bunch of new and old Amazon Fire tablets are on sale at ridiculously low prices
Verizon Galaxy S22 Ultra pricing tipped by a rep along with first-hand impressions
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Verizon Galaxy S22 Ultra pricing tipped by a rep along with first-hand impressions
Meta reportedly rebuilding its ads system so it can have personalized ads in iOS
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Meta reportedly rebuilding its ads system so it can have personalized ads in iOS
The best Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ deal ever is back with a bang
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The best Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ deal ever is back with a bang
-$430
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless