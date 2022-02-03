Twitter may be working on a new feature called Articles

Twitter is working on “Twitter Articles” and the ability to create one within Twitter



Possibility a new longform format on Twitter pic.twitter.com/Srk3E6R5sz — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 2, 2022





Currently, there isn't much information about the new Articles feature. There aren’t any details on when we could expect the new feature and whether it would be available to all Twitter users or be limited only to specific individuals. There is also no mention of whether or not the articles will be monetized.Judging by the replies below Jane Manchun Wong's tweet, people have different opinions regarding the possible Articles feature.According to some Twitter users, Articles would make Twitter more of a blogging website, similar to Medium. Medium is a blog platform that was originally designed to post writings that were longer than Twitter's character limit.For some users, introducing the option of creating such blog-like posts would possibly reduce the engagement rate on Twitter. As a Twitter user replied, an article wouldn't be able to obtain the number of impressions and engagements that Twitter threads do.But there are, of course, many users who support the idea of introducing long-form posts to Twitter. A Twitter user even replied that they would prefer to use that instead of maintaining their own website.What is your opinion on the matter? Do you think that Articles would be a positive addition to Twitter, or do you think it would be a poor idea to introduce blog-like posts to the platform?