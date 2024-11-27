Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Black Friday week is here! Grab excellent discounts now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Taiwan's science minister says the U.S. is the world leader in chip fabrication

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Processors
The TSMC logo is seen in front of a fabrication facility in Taiwan.
TSMC is expected to build three fabs in Arizona and the world's largest contract foundry has received $6.6 billion in funding from the U.S. to help set up these factories. The first facility will produce 4nm chips starting early next year. By the time the last of TSMC's three U.S. fabs go on line at the end of this decade, it will be building 2nm chips according to the U.S. Commerce Department. As  great as that sounds, by 2030 TSMC could be building 1nm semiconductors in Taiwan.

Why is the process node so important? Good question. To put it simply, as the process node number decreases, so does the size of the transistors used in a chip. With smaller transistors, more of them can be shoehorned inside a die. Increasing a chip's transistor count is a big deal because the more transistors inside, the more powerful and energy-efficient that chip is. 

Consider that the A13 Bionic powering the iPhone 11 line was built using TSMC's 7nm node and featured 8.5 billion transistors. Compare that with the A17 Pro which powers the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. That chip, built using the 3nm node, carries 19 billion transistors.

Silicon wafer used to produce chipsets.
Silicon wafer used in the production of chips. | Image credit-TSMC

TSMC is supposed to start mass production of 2nm chips in Taiwan next year and the 2026 iPhone 18 series will be the first iPhone models to be equipped with 2nm silicon. In a statement, Taiwan's Minister of the Science and Technology Council Wu Cheng-wen said that TSMC could start using the 2nm node to build chips in other countries. Once TSMC has started work on successor nodes under 2nm in Taiwan, the foundry will be happy to move the technology to "friendly nations."

Minister Wu says that even though TSMC manufacturers the most advanced chips in the world, the U.S. is the actual leader in chip fabrication. That's because the process of fabricating a chip includes some steps that the U.S. leads the rest of the world in such as design and the manufacturing of materials. For example, Apple designs its chips in the U.S. before having them manufactured in Taiwan.

Recommended Stories
Even if TSMC eventually has all three fabs in Arizona up and running, it is unlikely that they will take process leadership from the facilities in Taiwan or even match the advanced production done in TSMC's home country.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google to be banned from re-entering browser market after Chrome sale
Google to be banned from re-entering browser market after Chrome sale

Latest News

At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless