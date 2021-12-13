Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Processors

TSMC and Germany discuss the construction of potential new chip plant

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
TSMC and Germany discuss the construction of potential new chip plant
Ever since it started, the chip shortage issue persists to this day and has proven to be a real problem for virtually all parties involved—from the manufacturer to the consumer of the end product. Consequently, it’s become crystal clear for both the companies that make the chips, as well as the governments whose economies are dependent on them, that action must be taken.

As a prime example of that fact, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC)—the world’s largest contract chipmaker—has started negotiations with the German government to potentially build a new semiconductor plant on the country’s grounds. (via Bloomberg)

Originally, before the pandemic days, TSMC had most of its plants based in Taiwan where the company originated and is based. However, due to the dramatically rising demand for chips during the past year or two the chip manufacturing giant has started to look towards other regions as well.

Currently, TSMC is already building a facility in Arizona for $12 billion and is set to start construction on another one in Japan for $7 billion soon. In other words, its discussion with Germany does not come as much of a surprise but is rather to be expected.

TSMC’s Senior Vice President of Europe and Asia Sales, Lora Ho, stated that factors such as customer demand, talent pool, and government subsidies will all influence the company’s final decision. The location and incentives are yet to be discussed between the two parties, adds Ho.

Mark Liu, TSMC’s chairman, told shareholders in June that the company has already started the process of establishing its first plantations in Europe.

It is also worth mentioning that all of this is going on, while the EU is set to put in motion its European Chips Act during the first half of 2022. The hope is to boost the production of semiconductors and contribute 20% of the global chip manufacturing by 2030.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Galaxy S22 vs. iPhone 14: Apple isn't the expensive brand anymore
by Rado Minkov,  1
Galaxy S22 vs. iPhone 14: Apple isn't the expensive brand anymore
Apple Music is now available on Google Nest in Canada, Australia, India, and more
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Apple Music is now available on Google Nest in Canada, Australia, India, and more
Samsung updates Expert RAW app, improves image quality and UI design
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Samsung updates Expert RAW app, improves image quality and UI design
OnePlus Nord 2 CE specs leak, revealing key improvements
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
OnePlus Nord 2 CE specs leak, revealing key improvements
Logging system security flaw compromises iCloud, Steam accounts
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Logging system security flaw compromises iCloud, Steam accounts
Best Buy has Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G on sale at up to a $900 discount with activation
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Best Buy has Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G on sale at up to a $900 discount with activation
-$900
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless