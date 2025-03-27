Trump wants TikTok so bad he'd even reduce tariffs on China
Is Donald Trump imposing tariffs on China just so that he can later reduce them in an exchange for something he wants badly – like TikTok?
That's what many have been questioning themselves, now that Trump said he's considering lowering tariffs on China to facilitate a deal for ByteDance (that's the Chinese owner of TikTok) to sell the app.
US lawmakers worry that ByteDance's ownership makes TikTok vulnerable to Chinese government influence, potentially allowing Beijing to collect user data or manipulate content. Can you imagine a US-based social media platform to collect user data or manipulate content?
Trump's remarks highlight his administration's focus on securing the sale of TikTok, even using trade measures as leverage. His government has previously increased tariffs on Chinese imports, most recently adding a 20% hike in February and March. The biggest challenge remains getting China to relinquish control of an asset worth tens of billions of dollars.
On his first day in office, Trump had warned of possible tariffs if Beijing blocked a US deal for TikTok. Vice President JD Vance has expressed confidence that an agreement could be reached by April 5. Meanwhile, reports indicate that White House-led negotiations are moving toward a plan in which ByteDance's largest non-Chinese investors would expand their stakes and take over TikTok's US operations.
TikTok's future has been uncertain since the bipartisan law required ByteDance to divest by January 19. After briefly shutting down in January following a Supreme Court ruling upholding the ban, the app resumed operations once Trump delayed enforcement until April 5. He has since suggested he might extend the deadline again to oversee a deal. The White House has taken an active role in the negotiations, effectively managing the discussions like an investment firm.
Critics argue that banning TikTok could violate First Amendment protections by restricting Americans' access to foreign media.
The short-video platform is among the most popular and beloved apps in the US with some 170 million American users. As you've probably heard, ByteDance faces an April 5 deadline to sell TikTok to a non-Chinese buyer or risk a nationwide ban under a law passed in 2024 under Biden. The then administration quoted "national security concerns" as a reason for coming up with the law.
So, Trump indicated that he might extend the April deadline if a sale is not finalized and acknowledged that China's approval is necessary for any deal. He suggested that offering a tariff reduction could help push negotiations forward.
Is your phone about to lose one of the most popular apps? | Image credit – PhoneArena
