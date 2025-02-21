Verizon’s MVNOs launch affordable unlimited tablet plans

Verizon

The Galaxy A9+ 5G costs just $100 when bundled with the latest Unlimited Tablet plan | Image credit: Samsung

Unlike the more expensive plan, this one includes just 5 GB of hotspot data and support for 720p resolution, which should still offer decent quality movie and TV streaming for an enjoyable experience.In related news, Straight Talk and Total Wireless have added three new tablets to their offering: Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G, TCL Tab 8 4G, and TCL Tab 10 NXT Paper 5G.The TCL Tab 8 is now available for purchase at Total Wireless for $30, while the TCL 5G NXT Paper costs $50. Lastly, Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G is up for grabs for just $100. All prices require customers to add a new tablet line with a 5G Unlimited Tablet plan. The deals are available exclusively in Total Wireless stores for a limited time.