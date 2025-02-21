Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Verizon's MVNOs launch affordable unlimited tablet plans

Two of Verizon’s most important MVNOs, Straight Talk and Total Wireless introduced new affordable unlimited plans tailored for tablet users. Along with the new plans, both MVNOs announced the immediate availability of three new tablets from Samsung and TCL.

If you’re a Total Wireless customer, you can now get the carrier’s new 5G Unlimited Tablet plan for just $20 per month when bundled with any of the phone plans Verizon offers. This should result in savings of $40 per month.

On the other hand, Straight Talk customers can pick the carrier’s new Unlimited+ plan for the same amount. Of course, you’re expected to attach the tablet plan to one of Verizon’s phone plans to benefit from the lower monthly price.

As expected, both tablet plans offered by Straight Talk and Total Wireless include access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, as well as 30 GB of hotspot data, plus 1080p resolution for high-quality movie and TV streaming.

Customers who can’t afford the unlimited tablet plans above can opt for a cheaper alternative, also introduced today. The Total Wireless Base Unlimited Tablet plan and the Straight Talk Wireless Tablet Unlimited plan promise to offer great value at just $10 per month when bundled with any of Verizon’s phone plans.

The Galaxy A9+ 5G costs just $100 when bundled with the latest Unlimited Tablet plan | Image credit: Samsung

Unlike the more expensive plan, this one includes just 5 GB of hotspot data and support for 720p resolution, which should still offer decent quality movie and TV streaming for an enjoyable experience.

In related news, Straight Talk and Total Wireless have added three new tablets to their offering: Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G, TCL Tab 8 4G, and TCL Tab 10 NXT Paper 5G.

The TCL Tab 8 is now available for purchase at Total Wireless for $30, while the TCL 5G NXT Paper costs $50. Lastly, Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G is up for grabs for just $100. All prices require customers to add a new tablet line with a 5G Unlimited Tablet plan. The deals are available exclusively in Total Wireless stores for a limited time.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

