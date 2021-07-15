Today at Apple tutorials have arrived to YouTube

Today at Apple tutorials have arrived to YouTube0
"Today at Apple" tutorials date all the way back to 2017, an initiative aiming to inspire curious customers and draw them in to explore their creative potential using Apple's diverse technology.
It first started as makeshift in-store presentations and workshops, but quickly expanded into a more organized and regular phenomenon. When the pandemic hit in 2020, Today at Apple moved online, initially holding the meetings via conferencing platform Cisco Webex.
The first 5-minute YouTube video in the series was published yesterday to Apple's official YouTube channel. There has been no sub-channel or even playlist created yet that is dedicated to Today at Apple videos, but the latter is sure to come as they start to pile up over time.
This first video is a simple, charming tutorial by professional artists Krista Porter and Anthony, on how to draw yourself as one of the beloved Snoopy comic-book characters. Krista Porter is actually a storyboard artist on the one-and-only The Snoopy Show, while Anthony is described as a "Creative Pro" at Apple Carnegie Library.
While Today at Apple is universally focused on developing creativity and inspiring curious people, the sessions are by no means confined to art tutorials: they can include anything from product demos to musical performances, and presentations on all sorts of interesting subjects.
You can watch some of Apple's "Today at Apple at Home" online clips here on their website, and then keep an eye on the YouTube channel for any new gems coming out.