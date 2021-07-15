Today at Apple tutorials have arrived to YouTube









It first started as makeshift in-store presentations and workshops, but quickly expanded into a more organized and regular phenomenon. When the pandemic hit in 2020, Today at Apple moved online, initially holding the meetings via conferencing platform Cisco Webex.





A year later, Today at Apple has finally made its way to the most widely known video platform of all, YouTube.





The first 5-minute YouTube video in the series was published yesterday to Apple's official YouTube channel. There has been no sub-channel or even playlist created yet that is dedicated to Today at Apple videos, but the latter is sure to come as they start to pile up over time.





This first video is a simple, charming tutorial by professional artists Krista Porter and Anthony, on how to draw yourself as one of the beloved Snoopy comic-book characters. Krista Porter is actually a storyboard artist on the one-and-only The Snoopy Show, while Anthony is described as a "Creative Pro" at Apple Carnegie Library.





The tutorial is certainly highly entertaining, inspiring for artists, and easy to follow—but Apple has also incorporated copious amounts of product placements to showcase its gadgets and software as the ideal choices for the present artistic endeavour. Understandably so, as Today at Apple has always had the covert goal to draw you into their ecosystem by appealing to your creative passions, and convincing you to use their range of products.





While Today at Apple is universally focused on developing creativity and inspiring curious people, the sessions are by no means confined to art tutorials: they can include anything from product demos to musical performances, and presentations on all sorts of interesting subjects.







You can watch some of Apple's "Today at Apple at Home" online clips here on their website , and then keep an eye on the YouTube channel for any new gems coming out.

