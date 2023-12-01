T-Mobile ramps up its presence in Texas, expands 5G coverage
Not that T-Mobile didn’t have a strong presence in Texas, but the Un-carrier has just announced plans to open even more brick-and-mortar stores in the state now through 2024.
Just in 2023, T-Mobile added 18 new stores to its retail chain across the state, and the carrier plans to open more than a dozen additional stores in the coming months. Up until now, T-Mobile’s stores have created about 120 new jobs for the state. It’s not much, but it’s something.
Besides opening more stores in the state, T-Mobile announced that since 2021, it installed more than 1,200 new cell sites and upgraded about 2,000 existing sites with 5G wireless service. As a result, T-Mobile’s 5G network now covers 99 percent of people in Texas across nearly 200,000 square miles.
Thanks to the network improvements made by T-Mobile, the carrier was able to launch 5G Home Internet in Texas, increasing access to the internet for residents and businesses. T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet is now available to more than 45 percent of homes in Texas, which is about 6 million households.
In case you didn’t know, here are the new store locations opened in 2023: Bellmead, Bonham, Brenham, Brownfield, Crockett, El Campo, Fort Worth, Frisco, Henderson, Jasper, Kaufman, Liberty, Lindale, Midlothian, Port Lavaca, San Antonio, Tyler, and Vernon.
“From the High Plains to South Texas, and the Rio Grande to the Gulf Coast, T-Mobile’ commitment to enhancing its network in Texas is evident in recent upgrades not only where people live work and play but at some of the state’s most important and iconic sporting venues, transportation hubs and college and universities,” said Jennifer Silveira, T-Mobile senior vice president for Network, South Region.
