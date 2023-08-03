Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

T-Mobile
By now, all those who are getting the TIDAL benefit from T-Mobile should have received an SMS informing them that beginning September 1, their benefit will end.

We reported about the change not long ago, so if you haven’t yet received the SMS from T-Mobile, consider yourself warned about the loss of your TIDAL benefit. The good news is that eligible customers will receive another benefit to replace the lost one.

Until today, we only knew that T-Mobile plans to offer eligible customers something else instead of TIDAL after September 1. According to a screenshot obtained by The Mobile Report, customers who went through the Magenta Complete program and switched from the Sprint to T-Mobile biller systems on select plans are eligible for Pandora Premium.

The screenshot mentions that starting August 2, select “Magenta Complete Customers” on a Plus or Premium plan will receive an SMS informing they are now eligible for the new benefit.

The offer must be redeemed by October 31, 2023. Also, only customers who are on Sprint or Magenta Complete Plus or Premium rate plans and were previously registered for the retired TIDAL benefit will receive the Pandora Premium On Us perk.

T-Mobile to replace TIDAL benefit with another music streaming service


T-Mobile will send redemption codes to all eligible customers, which will provide Pandora Premium for just 1 year. The carrier says that it will contact customers before the 12 months run out in case there are any changes with the benefit.

From the wording, it’s unclear whether or not this will be a permanent benefit for customers who will soon lose TIDAL On Us. This feels more like an emergency solution, as T-Mobile is trying to switch all eligible customers from TIDAL to another streaming service as quickly as possible.

The fact that T-Mobile mentions that it will contact customers before the end of their free 1-year Pandora Premium subscription means that the perk might not be locked in as a permanent benefit.

