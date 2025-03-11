GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

T-Mobile employees panic after carrier enforces internal security feature

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
T-Mobile logo
T-Mobile is trying to prevent another security breach by taking various measures that involve both customers and employees. The carrier’s latest initiative has left many employees frustrated due to its requirements.

An internal document leaked this week suggests T-Mobile now requires its employees to register their identity with CLEAR, “an identity company” that owns a secure platform specialized in verification checks.

CLEAR already has security partnerships with airlines and stadiums including Delta, United Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Major League Baseball, National Football League, Lyft, and even LinkedIn.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Up to $500 off with T-Mobile

$799 99
$1299 99
$500 off (38%)
You can purchase the Galaxy S25 Ultra with a plan by T-Mobile at fantastic prices. The offer is available at the Samsung Store and lets you save up to $500 on your flagship phone with a phone trade-in.
Buy at Samsung

Save up to $1,000 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with T-Mobile

$899 99
$1899 99
$1000 off (53%)
Trade in an eligible device and save up to $1,000 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. This is part of the Samsung trade-in program, as there are no T-Mobile exclusive offers at the time of writing.
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S25+: up to $500 off with T-Mobile at Samsung

$619 99
$1119 99
$500 off (45%)
The Samsung Store also offers a $500 max trade-in discount on the Galaxy S25+ with T-Mobile. To get the discount over 24 monthly bill credits, you need to provide an eligible trade-in and have, switch to, or activate an eligible plan.
Buy at Samsung

The internal T-Mobile document mentions that employees must use only their own YubiKey, phone number, and email when enrolling in CLEAR. Also, it seems that the enrollment in CLEAR had a March 1 deadline. Once the process is complete, T-Mobile employees should benefit from CLEAR’s passwordless authentication method, which is supposed to protect both employee and customer data.

The are a couple of reasons that T-Mobile chose CLEAR to protect its database from possible security breaches:

  • CLEAR Identity Verification works alongside T-Mobile’s other security measures like YubiKey. While the latter confirms that the right person is accessing the carrier’s systems, Clear Identity Verification confirms that they are that person.
  • CLEAR’s real-time identity verification helps reduce the risk of unauthorized access and cyber-attacks.
  • CLEAR is recognized as a trusted verification partner by Homeland Security.

T-Mobile employees panic after carrier enforces internal security feature
T-Mobile's internal document explains why CLEAR is a solid security solution | Image credit: The T-Mobile Report

Apparently, employees have been left frustrated after they’ve been forced to enroll in the CLEAR program. They believe T-Mobile already has enough security layers in place that there’s no point in adding a new one. More importantly, they’re irritated by the fact that CLEAR wants all their information.

It's not enough that we have Yubikeys, face ID on our REMOS, Microsoft authenticator. Now they want Clear?
– reddit user Crusty_Pancakes, February 2025

What makes this even odd is that CLEAR’s FAQ mentions that the company gets to keep that personal data of a T-Mobile employee even after they left the carrier. On the bright side, you can, and should, ask CLEAR to completely delete your data if you leave T-Mobile. I’m not sure how they’re going to prove that they no longer have your data stored somewhere, but that is another matter.

Recommended Stories
Yeah I don’t understand why I have to upload my ID to a 3rd party company with no explanation as to why.
– reddit user Commercial-Engine-35, February 2025

While it’s wonderful that companies that have been hacked in the past are now trying to find better security solutions to prevent that from happening again, it’s a good idea to avoid doing that at the expense of their employees’ security.

At the moment, it’s unclear what is happening with T-Mobile employees who refuse to enroll in CLEAR, but I imagine they will no longer be able to access the system after a while.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
T-Mobile is nuking some devices and there's only one way to salvage the situation
T-Mobile is nuking some devices and there's only one way to salvage the situation
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Samsung will finally put an end to your painful six-month waiting 'starting in April'
Samsung will finally put an end to your painful six-month waiting 'starting in April'
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is

Latest News

Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless