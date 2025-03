T-Mobile employees panic after carrier enforces internal security feature

T-Mobile

Apparently, employees have been left frustrated after they’ve been forced to enroll in the CLEAR program. They believe T-Mobile already has enough security layers in place that there’s no point in adding a new one. More importantly, they’re irritated by the fact that CLEAR wants all their information.

What makes this even odd is that CLEAR's FAQ mentions that the company gets to keep that personal data of a T-Mobile employee even after they left the carrier. On the bright side, you can, and should, ask CLEAR to completely delete your data if you leave T-Mobile. I'm not sure how they're going to prove that they no longer have your data stored somewhere, but that is another matter.



