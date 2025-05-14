Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
T-Mobile takes over one of golf’s biggest events, unleashes unique experiences

T-Mobile's 5G Advanced network will power various experiences on and off the course at the PGA Championship, May 12-18.

T-Mobile
T-Mobile store
When it comes to the marketing side of things, T-Mobile is extremely active these days. If you’re into golf at least as much as President Trump, then you’re going to love the latest news coming directly from the Un-carrier.

Earlier today, T-Mobile confirmed it has decided to take over one of golf’s biggest events. This means that the carrier’s 5G Advanced network will power various experiences both on and off the course at this year’s PGA Championship, May 12-18 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Throughout the course of the event, PGA of America will use technology from T-Mobile 5G Advanced Network Solutions (ANS) like network slicing and T-Mobile 5G on Demand, the carrier’s 5G portable private network, to offer golf fans, broadcasters and staff new ways to experience the tournament through 5G innovations.

Here is what those planning to attend the sports event will be able to experience:
  • Immersive, mixed-reality broadcast
  • Real-time connection to every shot
  • Streamlined course operations
  • Exclusive customer experiences

T-Mobile customers can enjoy VIP treatment with Magenta Status | Image credit: T-Mobile

CBS Sports and ESPN will debut T5G on 14 at the event, a broadcast feature that combines augmented reality with AI-generated data into an immersive virtual map visualization of hole performance, club speed and swing analysis of each shot. According to T-Mobile, its 5G on Demand portable private network will help deliver full HDR footage in an attempt to bring fans closer to the game in a new and dynamic way.

Also, this year’s PGA Championship will be the first event where every swing shown on broadcast will be analyzed in real-time using artificial intelligence and notifications of highlight-worthy shots will be delivered as a Roar Moment video highlight.

Last but not least, T-Mobile customers heading to the course can enjoy VIP treatment with Magenta Status all weekend long at Club Magenta, T-Mobile’s premium lounge offering amazing views of the 10th green, plus surprise appearances from special guests including Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, Bryce Young and Jordan Davis, along with limited edition merch, free phone charging, drinks and more.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
