Shhh! Rumor calls for watchOS 8 to receive Tips, Contacts and Mind apps

WWDC 2021 will be streaming starting this coming Monday, June 7th, beginning at 10 am PDT (which works out to 1 pm EDT). What everyone is waiting to hear about are all of the new features coming to iOS, iPadOS, watchOS and more. We've already discussed some of the things you might hear about when it comes to iOS 15 on Monday.





Today, we're passing along about some new features rumored to be coming to watchOS 8. According to developer Khaos Tian writing on Twitter (via MacRumors ), Apple included some interesting names on the App Store manifest including "com.apple.NanoTips" and "com.Apple.NanoContacts." Since Nano is an internal code name used by Apple for the Apple Watch , it would appear that the timepiece is getting native "Tips" and "Contacts" apps.









Looks like someone deployed the new profile for App Store too early? Want to guess what “https://t.co/nhhpJFmZbJ.Mind” is on watchOS? pic.twitter.com/BarzoJtovq — Khaos Tian (@KhaosT) June 5, 2021

Tips for the Apple Watch is available for the moment inside the Tips app on the iPhone under the Collections heading. Among the tips that it answers include how to quickly call for help using the device, how to add a watch face, what to do when you need to ask Siri a question, how to open apps from the dock, and more. And of course the contacts list will allow you to look up a person's name and initiate a phone call to that person with a simple tap of the touchscreen.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has already said that the next watchOS update will include health related features and it appears as though an app called "Mind" might be offered to Apple Watch users as a way to improve their mental health. The "Mind" app's listing in the App Store manifest doesn't include "nano" which means that the "Mind" app could be available for watchOS, iPadOS and iOS devices.



