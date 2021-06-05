$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
iOS Apple Tablets Software updates Apps Wearables

Shhh! Rumor calls for watchOS 8 to receive Tips, Contacts and Mind apps

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman @wolfcallsputs
Jun 05, 2021, 10:31 PM
Shhh! Rumor calls for watchOS 8 to receive Tips, Contacts and Mind apps
WWDC 2021 will be streaming starting this coming Monday, June 7th, beginning at 10 am PDT (which works out to 1 pm EDT). What everyone is waiting to hear about are all of the new features coming to iOS, iPadOS, watchOS and more. We've already discussed some of the things you might hear about when it comes to iOS 15 on Monday.

Today, we're passing along about some new features rumored to be coming to watchOS 8. According to developer Khaos Tian writing on Twitter (via MacRumors), Apple included some interesting names on the App Store manifest including "com.apple.NanoTips" and "com.Apple.NanoContacts." Since Nano is an internal code name used by Apple for the Apple Watch, it would appear that the timepiece is getting native "Tips" and "Contacts" apps.

Tips for the Apple Watch is available for the moment inside the Tips app on the iPhone under the Collections heading. Among the tips that it answers include how to quickly call for help using the device, how to add a watch face, what to do when you need to ask Siri a question, how to open apps from the dock, and more. And of course the contacts list will allow you to look up a person's name and initiate a phone call to that person with a simple tap of the touchscreen.


Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has already said that the next watchOS update will include health related features and it appears as though an app called "Mind" might be offered to Apple Watch users as a way to improve their mental health. The "Mind" app's listing in the App Store manifest doesn't include "nano" which means that the "Mind" app could be available for watchOS, iPadOS and iOS devices.

You can view the WWDC 2021 stream from Apple's YouTube channel, The Apple Developer app on your iPhone (get it from the App Store right now!), and from the Apple.com website.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

No new devices at WWDC21 but rather 'new UI' for the iPad and Apple Watch are tipped
by Daniel Petrov,  0
No new devices at WWDC21 but rather 'new UI' for the iPad and Apple Watch are tipped
The understated RedMagic 6R gaming phone is coming to Europe and US
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
The understated RedMagic 6R gaming phone is coming to Europe and US
Google will use Samsung displays for its foldable phone; Production starts in October
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Google will use Samsung displays for its foldable phone; Production starts in October
Apple execs Memoji-fy their avatars ahead of WWDC 2021
by Peter Kostadinov,  1
Apple execs Memoji-fy their avatars ahead of WWDC 2021
Apple Music holding 'special event' straight after WWDC 2021 keynote
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Apple Music holding 'special event' straight after WWDC 2021 keynote
WWDC 2021: here is everything we expect to see
by Victor Hristov,  0
WWDC 2021: here is everything we expect to see
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless