Shhh! Rumor calls for watchOS 8 to receive Tips, Contacts and Mind apps
WWDC 2021 will be streaming starting this coming Monday, June 7th, beginning at 10 am PDT (which works out to 1 pm EDT). What everyone is waiting to hear about are all of the new features coming to iOS, iPadOS, watchOS and more. We've already discussed some of the things you might hear about when it comes to iOS 15 on Monday.
Looks like someone deployed the new profile for App Store too early? Want to guess what “https://t.co/nhhpJFmZbJ.Mind” is on watchOS? pic.twitter.com/BarzoJtovq— Khaos Tian (@KhaosT) June 5, 2021
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has already said that the next watchOS update will include health related features and it appears as though an app called "Mind" might be offered to Apple Watch users as a way to improve their mental health. The "Mind" app's listing in the App Store manifest doesn't include "nano" which means that the "Mind" app could be available for watchOS, iPadOS and iOS devices.
You can view the WWDC 2021 stream from Apple's YouTube channel, The Apple Developer app on your iPhone (get it from the App Store right now!), and from the Apple.com website.