Tipping culture arrives at AT&T’s physical stores against the company’s wishes

While the representative was from an authorized retail store the other anecdotes make it clear that customers are often tipping employees at AT&T ’s corporate locations too. But though this is a pleasant gesture, going against company policy means that it only takes one grumpy manager to ruin an employee’s day.



I’ll echo the same sentiments shared by the AT&T representatives: never feel compelled to tip staff at these stores. It’s going to be especially difficult for an employee if their manager finds out and doesn’t believe that the customer wasn’t coerced into it. However I would be lying if I said that I didn’t get a smile on my face after finding out that customer support representatives that go above and beyond are often rewarded for it.