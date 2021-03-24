Ting Mobile's new Flex plan — save tons with shared data plans!

Advertorial by Ting Mobile: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!





Here’s a quick example — you have two lines on one account. One person needs 3 GB of data this month, the other one isn’t much of an Internet surfer. In total, for that month, you will be billed $10 per line and an extra $15 for the data. That’s a total of $35.



If you are a steady data user, you might be more interested in Ting Mobile’s other plans — like Set 5, which gives you 5 GB of LTE / 5G and unlimited calls and texts for $25 per month. Or go with Unlimited for 22 GB of LTE / 5G and unlimited calls, texts, and low-speed data (if you ever burn through that 22 GB) for $45.









What is Ting Mobile?

Ting Mobile is a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) that has been around for 9 years and still going strong. It offers connectivity over both GSM and CDMA networks, meaning that there's a very good chance you'll be able to bring your own device, and be all ready to go.



Ting Mobile is a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) that has been around for 9 years and still going strong. It offers connectivity over both GSM and CDMA networks, meaning that there's a very good chance you'll be able to bring your own device, and be all ready to go.

Its plans require no contracts — you pay monthly and that's it. No strings attached.





Still, Ting Mobile cares enough about customer satisfaction to provide real human customer service, instead of a robot with pre-selected responses.



Is Ting Mobile’s coverage any good? Well, since the company uses both Verizon and T-Mobile’s networks, you can rest assured that it provides high-quality coverage across the United States.





What is an MVNO?

A Mobile Virtual Network Operator provides wireless services without having its own wireless infrastructure. Instead, it enters business partnerships with operators that have their own infrastructure in place, renting access to their services.



An MVNO is free to set its own pricing, which is why Ting Mobile can offer its own plans while still giving you access to T-Mo’s and Verizon’s robust networks.









Finding the perfect family cell phone plan has always been a tough nut to crack. More often than not, you will leave gigabytes on the table, paying more than necessary, just so everyone’s line is stocked up on enough data. The alternative is to get smaller plans and then end up either paying for extra gigabytes or spending the last week of the month with no data to use.Ting Mobile’s newest “Flex” plan comes in to address this particular pain point in a very customer-friendly way. Here’s the basic gist of it:So, you pay in increments only for the amount of data you need. If one person on the account doesn’t use that much data, but the other one does — the shared gigabytes ensure that they will still be distributed and used, and you’ll definitely get your money’s worth.