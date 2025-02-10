Swiping is so 2024: let Tinder's AI propose the best match for you
Up Next:
Tinder, probably the most popular dating app out there, is not getting the love lately: it's steadily losing users month after month now. So, changes have to be made: upgrades are to be introduced soon. It's 2025, so you know what that means, right? Correct, it means more AI.
In the coming months, the app will introduce AI-centric features for discovery and matching, aiming to offer an alternative to the swipe-based system that once defined the platform.
High-ranking executives emphasize that AI matching will complement swiping rather than replace it, with the goal of improving match quality and user perception.
This isn't the first time Tinder is meddling with AI. Another AI-powered addition, the AI Photo Finder, launched last year to help users choose the best profile photos.
Tinder's global user base continues to shrink. In October 2024, its monthly active users (MAUs) were down 10% year over year, improving only slightly to a 9% decline over the following months. By January 2025, MAUs had fallen around 8%.
The company's direct revenue also missed internal projections, coming in at $476 million, below the expected $480-$485 million range. Oops.
In response, Match Group (the Tinder owner) has appointed Zillow co-founder Spencer Rascoff as its new CEO. Rascoff believes AI could drive a major shift for online dating, comparing its potential impact to the transition from desktop to mobile a decade ago. He pointed to apps like TikTok and Instagram that have leveraged AI to boost engagement and retention, suggesting that Match Group could see similar benefits.
Despite this optimism, Tinder's struggles have weighed on Match Group's overall performance. The company reported Q4 earnings of 82 cents per share, missing analyst expectations of 84 cents. While it generated $860 million in revenue, exceeding estimates, this still marked a 0.7% decline year over year.
In the coming months, the app will introduce AI-centric features for discovery and matching, aiming to offer an alternative to the swipe-based system that once defined the platform.
The company says these AI-curated recommendations will provide more personalized and engaging matches. But don't you worry! If you're accustomed to the trademark swipe, you're safe.
High-ranking executives emphasize that AI matching will complement swiping rather than replace it, with the goal of improving match quality and user perception.
This isn't the first time Tinder is meddling with AI. Another AI-powered addition, the AI Photo Finder, launched last year to help users choose the best profile photos.
These features arrive at a time when Tinder, along with the broader dating app industry, is struggling.
Tinder's global user base continues to shrink. In October 2024, its monthly active users (MAUs) were down 10% year over year, improving only slightly to a 9% decline over the following months. By January 2025, MAUs had fallen around 8%.
The company's direct revenue also missed internal projections, coming in at $476 million, below the expected $480-$485 million range. Oops.
In response, Match Group (the Tinder owner) has appointed Zillow co-founder Spencer Rascoff as its new CEO. Rascoff believes AI could drive a major shift for online dating, comparing its potential impact to the transition from desktop to mobile a decade ago. He pointed to apps like TikTok and Instagram that have leveraged AI to boost engagement and retention, suggesting that Match Group could see similar benefits.
Despite this optimism, Tinder's struggles have weighed on Match Group's overall performance. The company reported Q4 earnings of 82 cents per share, missing analyst expectations of 84 cents. While it generated $860 million in revenue, exceeding estimates, this still marked a 0.7% decline year over year.
For Q1 2025, Match expects revenues between $820 million and $830 million, reflecting a projected 3-5% decline due to Tinder's ongoing user losses.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: