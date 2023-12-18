TikTok optimizes its mobile app for foldables and tablets
TikTok announced it’s now rolling out an enhanced app experience for larger devices, specifically foldable smartphones and tablets. One of the most popular mobile apps, TikTok is now being optimized for tablets and foldables to provide users with an enhanced experience.
Among the most important changes included in the latest update, TikTok mentions streamlined navigation bars, orientation support, as well as a clear video feed.
Additionally, TikTok says it will continue to experiment with features like Topic Feeds, which enables users to explore videos across categories like Gaming, Food, Fashion, and Sports.
- Clear video feed: Enjoy a more refined video feed that showcases content with enhanced clarity.
- Streamlined navigation bars: Navigate through TikTok effortlessly with sleek navigation bars at the top and bottom of the screen for easy access to your favorite features and tabs.
- Support for landscape or portrait use: It doesn't matter how you hold your device, TikTok will now work in landscape or portrait orientation.
The social app says it’s committed to providing an inclusive and enjoyable space for all of its users, and that it will continue to invest in creating a better experience for its community.
