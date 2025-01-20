In the wake of TikTok uncertainty, Elon Musk’s X and Bluesky go all in on video

With TikTok’s future still uncertain, other social media platforms are rushing to grab the opportunities it might leave behind. Instagram just launched a new app, kind of like TikTok’s video editing counterpart, CapCut. Meanwhile, X and Bluesky are both looking to cash in on the chaos surrounding ByteDance apps.

Elon Musk’s app is rolling out a new video tab in the bottom bar for US users, making it easier to dive into video content on the platform. Not surprisingly, it’s only available in the US for now, especially since that’s where TikTok was briefly taken offline.


X users can already swipe through short videos by tapping on one in their timeline and scrolling up. This new video tab is just a separate space dedicated to these videos.

Bluesky, not wanting to be left behind, is jumping on the video trend, too. The relatively new social media platform has now introduced its own dedicated video tab, giving users a specific space to browse and enjoy video content without the usual distractions.

We had to get in on the video action too — Bluesky now has custom feeds for video!

Like any other feed, you can choose to pin these or not. Bluesky is yours to customize.

[image or embed]

— Bluesky (@bsky.app) January 20, 2025 at 5:41 AM

However, now that TikTok is back up and running in the US, it’s unclear if the moves from X and Bluesky will really make a difference. But one thing’s for sure – it solidifies the reign of vertical video on social networks, with platforms all over embracing the format.

So, what’s behind these changes in social media platforms right now? If you haven’t guessed already, it’s all because of the uncertain future of TikTok in the US. The app went dark in the country due to a potential ban, but it was only offline for a few hours.

TikTok quickly returned after comments from President Donald J. Trump, signaling that ByteDance would get more time to sell at least 50% of the app to an American company or owner. There’s even speculation that Elon Musk could be the one to buy TikTok, though the company has dismissed those rumors – for now, at least.
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

