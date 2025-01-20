In the wake of TikTok uncertainty, Elon Musk’s X and Bluesky go all in on video
With TikTok’s future still uncertain, other social media platforms are rushing to grab the opportunities it might leave behind. Instagram just launched a new app, kind of like TikTok’s video editing counterpart, CapCut. Meanwhile, X and Bluesky are both looking to cash in on the chaos surrounding ByteDance apps.
Elon Musk’s app is rolling out a new video tab in the bottom bar for US users, making it easier to dive into video content on the platform. Not surprisingly, it’s only available in the US for now, especially since that’s where TikTok was briefly taken offline.
you better not be making a dedicated video tab when I get home— X (@X) January 20, 2025
me: pic.twitter.com/ZbmLBmSbDp
X users can already swipe through short videos by tapping on one in their timeline and scrolling up. This new video tab is just a separate space dedicated to these videos.
Bluesky, not wanting to be left behind, is jumping on the video trend, too. The relatively new social media platform has now introduced its own dedicated video tab, giving users a specific space to browse and enjoy video content without the usual distractions.
We had to get in on the video action too — Bluesky now has custom feeds for video!— Bluesky (@bsky.app) January 20, 2025 at 5:41 AM
Like any other feed, you can choose to pin these or not. Bluesky is yours to customize.
[image or embed]
TikTok is back up and running in the US, it’s unclear if the moves from X and Bluesky will really make a difference. But one thing’s for sure – it solidifies the reign of vertical video on social networks, with platforms all over embracing the format.However, now that
So, what’s behind these changes in social media platforms right now? If you haven’t guessed already, it’s all because of the uncertain future of TikTok in the US. The app went dark in the country due to a potential ban, but it was only offline for a few hours.
TikTok quickly returned after comments from President Donald J. Trump, signaling that ByteDance would get more time to sell at least 50% of the app to an American company or owner. There’s even speculation that Elon Musk could be the one to buy TikTok, though the company has dismissed those rumors – for now, at least.
