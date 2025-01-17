Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

US Supreme Court confirms that TikTok can be banned

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
The TikTok app on a smartphone.
The Supreme Court upheld the law requiring TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to either sell the popular app or face a ban in the United States on national security grounds.

This decision comes days before the law's deadline (on Sunday, January 19) and has significant implications for the 170 million Americans who use TikTok, Reuters reports.

The justices unanimously agreed that the law did not violate First Amendment protections, siding with national security concerns over free speech.

The law, passed with broad bipartisan support, aims to address fears over TikTok's data collection practices and its ties to China, which is seen as a foreign adversary.

The court noted that while TikTok offers a platform for expression, Congress had determined that the app's relationship with China posed serious security risks, including potential misuse of American data and influence operations.

TikTok and ByteDance challenged the law, arguing that it infringed on free speech. However, the Supreme Court affirmed a lower court's ruling, with the justices stating that the law targets national security, not protected speech.

The Biden administration has defended the law, citing concerns about China’s control over the app and its access to sensitive data. Trump, however, has recently been hinting that he wants to keep TikTok alive and kicking.

TikTok representatives have warned that the law would harm its business, including its user base, advertisers, and employees. The app employs 7,000 people in the US and has become one of the most popular social media platforms in the country.

Despite this, the law's provisions prevent TikTok from operating in the US unless ByteDance sells it to an American company, a process that may take months.

What do you think will happen? Let me know in the comments!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon

Latest News

iOS users of YouTube Music get a new way to explore artists' vibes
iOS users of YouTube Music get a new way to explore artists' vibes
Google Home major update adds support for smoke alerts, Matter smart locks
Google Home major update adds support for smoke alerts, Matter smart locks
Score the pristine Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at a generous discount at Walmart
Score the pristine Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at a generous discount at Walmart
This Sony Bluetooth speaker is unbelievably cheap with Walmart's clearance sale
This Sony Bluetooth speaker is unbelievably cheap with Walmart's clearance sale
Apple, Google, and Oracle must follow the law and ban TikTok no matter what Biden, Trump say
Apple, Google, and Oracle must follow the law and ban TikTok no matter what Biden, Trump say
Huawei Pocket 3 foldable tipped to arrive in Q1 2025, two versions to be launched
Huawei Pocket 3 foldable tipped to arrive in Q1 2025, two versions to be launched
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless