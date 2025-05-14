TikTok staff worried and upset about a new feature that's in the making
The fate of TikTok is still undecided, but that's not the issue right now.
Nobody knows what's really going to happen to TikTok (at least in the US, where a ban might be introduced any time soon), but TikTok users might get a new feature to play around with. A new feature that doesn't necessarily make TikTok employees happy and proud – what's more, some people among the staff are really worried about it.
In 2020, TikTok said it restricted who can send messages and does not permit image or video sharing within DMs to protect users. The potential reversal of this policy reflects a careful balancing act: increasing user engagement while avoiding controversy that could further damage the app's standing in the US. Already under scrutiny over its ties to China, TikTok faces political pressure and legal threats, including a Supreme Court-approved law that could lead to a US ban if it fails to separate from its Chinese ownership.
The new feature would allow users to share photos via direct messages, according to people familiar with the matter, The Information reports. The move appears aimed at boosting engagement with the app's messaging function, which has yet to gain the same traction as similar features on popular platforms like Instagram and Snapchat.
Currently, TikTok's direct messaging is limited to users aged 16 and older and allows only the sharing of TikTok videos, stickers, and text messages. Sending images or videos not created within the app is not allowed. Alongside photo messaging, TikTok is reportedly also working on introducing voice messages to direct chats, which is also nice.
Image credit – TikTok
While the photo feature could enhance the app's social tools and keep users engaged – something that every social media platform is after – it has sparked internal debate. Employees focused on product development and growth have reportedly pushed the plan forward, but those in legal and safety roles have voiced concerns. They fear that allowing photo sharing could increase the risk of image-based exploitation, particularly among younger users.
Such risks have become a growing issue in many countries across the globe. A rising number of scams target minors by soliciting intimate images and then using those to demand money, a practice that has led to tragic consequences. According to the FBI, more than 13,000 cases of online image-based coercion targeting minors were reported between late 2021 and early 2023, including at least 20 cases of people taking their own life.
Lawmakers have since increased pressure on tech companies to prevent such incidents. Companies like Meta have taken steps by blurring sensitive images for teen users, while Snap is currently facing a lawsuit over its platform's role in such cases.
Things that are NOT allowed: