Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

TikTok confirms that it will shut down unless the Supreme Court blocks or delays the ban

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
Image of an iPhone displaying the TikTok app listing on the app store
It's been a wild ride for the TikTok social media platform, as it faces a potential shutdown in the U.S. due to a law requiring its sale by its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. This legal battle has reached the Supreme Court, where arguments are being heard about the law's impact on free speech and national security. Today, TikTok confirmed that it will indeed shut down its operations in the U.S. unless the Supreme Court blocks or delay the ban.

The law, which passed with bipartisan support in Congress and was signed by President Biden, aims to address concerns about the Chinese government's potential influence over TikTok. U.S. officials argue that Chinese authorities could compel ByteDance to share user data or manipulate content on the platform. However, TikTok maintains that there is no evidence of such actions and that the law infringes on free speech rights.

The Supreme Court's decision in this case could have significant implications for the millions of Americans who use TikTok for entertainment, information, and even their livelihoods. Content creators, in particular, are anxious about the potential disruption to their audience and income.


According to a new report, TikTok has now said that unless the Supreme Court strikes down or delays the date this law is supposed to take effect, which is January 19th, the company will be forced to effectively shut down its site in the U.S. by the deadline. Keep in mind that an interruption of even a just month would cost the app one third of its daily U.S. users, not to mention a significant amount of advertising dollars.

This case is not the first time the Supreme Court has been asked to rule on matters related to new media technologies. The justices have acknowledged their limited familiarity with these platforms, even as they grapple with complex issues of speech restrictions in the digital age.

Adding to the urgency of the situation, the law is scheduled to take effect on January 19th, just days after the Supreme Court hears the arguments and a day before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. Trump has also asked for a delay in the case so that he could be involved in seeking a political resolution, but it remains to be seen if the judges will agree to that. The court's decision could come down to the wire, leaving TikTok users and content creators in a state of uncertainty.

This situation highlights the challenges of balancing national security concerns with the principles of free speech. The Supreme Court's ruling will also undoubtedly set a precedent for how similar cases are handled in the future, so this case is definitely one for the ages.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Reserve your Galaxy S25 today and unlock exclusive bonuses
Reserve your Galaxy S25 today and unlock exclusive bonuses
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off

Latest News

Apple pushes back against lawsuit over iPhone 15 camera tech
Apple pushes back against lawsuit over iPhone 15 camera tech
Galaxy S24 gets January 2025 security patch ahead of imminent One UI 7 update
Galaxy S24 gets January 2025 security patch ahead of imminent One UI 7 update
Google CEO Sundar Pichai kicks off 2025 with big AI plans
Google CEO Sundar Pichai kicks off 2025 with big AI plans
Google's privacy practices under fire again as class action moves forward
Google's privacy practices under fire again as class action moves forward
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G passes MIIT certification: Dual SIM, Android 15, and a 5,000mah battery
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G passes MIIT certification: Dual SIM, Android 15, and a 5,000mah battery
A new iPhone app from Apple could change how you manage events
A new iPhone app from Apple could change how you manage events
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless